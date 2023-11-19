BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,825 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.51%)
BR30 20,644 Decreased By -165.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Djokovic looking to cap off ‘almost perfect’ year with ATP finals win

Reuters Published 19 Nov, 2023 11:05am

Novak Djokovic said he is hoping to put the cherry on top of a successful 2023 season with a record seventh ATP Finals title, after the world number one beat Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final to set up a showdown with Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic has won the Australian Open, French Open and U.S. Open this year to take his tally up to 24 Grand Slam titles and overtake rival Rafa Nadal. He also surpassed Steffi Graf’s record for the most weeks as world number one.

“I had an almost perfect season, Grand Slam season,” Djokovic told reporters after his 6-3 6-2 win over Alcaraz on Saturday.

“Ended the year as number one in the world, reached really all the objectives that I had, broke many records, made history of the sport. Of course, I’m thrilled with the season.

“But one more match to go. Hopefully I can crown the season with another win.”

Djokovic to open 2024 at United Cup, but no Nadal

Djokovic will take on local favourite Sinner in the final later on Sunday, where the world number one will be out for revenge after losing to the Italian in the group stage.

“He has been the best player of the tournament so far. Won four out of four matches and played some great tennis. Obviously riding on the big wave of support of his Italian crowd here,” Djokovic said.

“He’s going for his first trophy. I’m going for my seventh in the year-end World Tour Finals. I’ve been in these situations before. Hopefully experience can help a bit.

“But I don’t think it’s going to prevail because he’s been playing well, he’s going to have crowd on his side. I know what I expect. I think having already a match against him in this kind of atmosphere helps me prepare better.”

Novak Djokovic French Open Australian Open ATP

