BAFL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.4%)
BIPL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.91%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
DFML 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
DGKC 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
FABL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.95%)
FCCL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.2%)
FFL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
GGL 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
HBL 97.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
HUBC 119.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.24%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 113.50 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.58%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PIOC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.64%)
PPL 92.78 Increased By ▲ 5.84 (6.72%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.48%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.21%)
SNGP 55.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.07%)
SSGC 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 83.90 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.38%)
UNITY 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.08%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (13.57%)
BR100 5,855 Increased By 69.7 (1.2%)
BR30 20,809 Increased By 400.3 (1.96%)
KSE100 57,397 Increased By 717 (1.26%)
KSE30 19,219 Increased By 218.5 (1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares edge lower after recent gains; HelloFresh tanks

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2023 03:03pm

Europe’s benchmark index slipped on Thursday, after a three-day run, as optimism around a peak in policy tightening and eventual rate cuts stemming from softening inflation across major economies took a backseat.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.2% lower by 0810 GMT after gaining 2.5% over the past three days and scaling a more than one-month high on Wednesday.

Through the course of the week, inflation data out of the United States and the UK reinforced hopes that their central banks were done raising rates.

Focus now shifted to the euro zone’s inflation print on Friday.

European shares hit over 1-month high on easing inflation

Embracer jumped 14.2% after the Swedish games developer posted a bigger-than-expected second-quarter operating profit, while Siemens gained 5% as the trains-to-industrial software maker reported better-than-estimated fourth-quarter industrial profit.

HelloFresh tanked 20.6% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after the German meal-kit maker cut its annual core profit outlook and narrowed down its revenue growth guidance.

European shares

Comments

1000 characters

European shares edge lower after recent gains; HelloFresh tanks

Inter-bank: rupee ends depreciation run against US dollar

Pakistan calls on world to hold Israel accountable for attacks on Gaza hospitals

Quarterly targets: IMF team acknowledges govt efforts in its meeting with Kakar

IMF, govt reach SLA on first SBA review

Biden, Xi’s ‘blunt’ talks yield deals on military, fentanyl

Open-market: rupee registers gains against US dollar

Israeli troops deepen search at main Gaza hospital for evidence of Hamas

Regent Plaza sale to SIUT: PHDL board appoints execs to finalise $52m deal

Security forces kill four terrorists in Peshawar operation: ISPR

Oil prices slip on US crude build, China demand worries

Read more stories