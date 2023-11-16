BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
BIPL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.44%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
DFML 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.96%)
DGKC 67.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.6%)
FABL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
FCCL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.86%)
FFL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.69%)
GGL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4%)
HBL 97.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.46%)
HUBC 119.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 27.53 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
OGDC 110.59 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (2.87%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.27%)
PIBTL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
PIOC 113.19 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.33%)
PPL 90.22 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (3.77%)
PRL 24.61 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.57%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
SNGP 54.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.15%)
SSGC 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.43%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.61%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.65%)
UNITY 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.25%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (12.86%)
BR100 5,845 Increased By 59.7 (1.03%)
BR30 20,707 Increased By 298.4 (1.46%)
KSE100 57,197 Increased By 517.1 (0.91%)
KSE30 19,139 Increased By 138.6 (0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance PHDL (Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited) 480.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.02%

Regent Plaza sale to SIUT: PHDL board appoints CEO, MD to finalise $52m deal

The Board of Directors of Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited (PHDL) has nominated Muzaffar Baweja CEO of PHDL, and...
BR Web Desk Published November 16, 2023 Updated November 16, 2023 11:29am

Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited’s (PHDL) board of directors nominated two executives to finalise the sale of Regent Plaza to Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) Trust.

The development was shared by PHDL in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“This is for your information that the Board of Directors in their meeting dated November 15, 2023 (as empowered by the members in the EOGM held on November 13, 2023) authorized and nominated Muzaffar Baweja, CEO of the company and Zubair Baweja, Managing Director of the company to finalize and execute all necessary documents and sale agreements with M/S SIUT Trust, Karachi in respect of sale of hotel property,” read the notice.

The development comes after the SIUT Trust, last month, expressed its interest in purchasing Karachi’s Regent Plaza, a four-star hotel in the country’s financial hub, for Rs14.5 billion (nearly $52 million).

“This is for the information that the company has received an offer letter of October 09, 2023 received on October 10, 2023 by hand from SIUT in respect of the purchase of Hotel Property (Regent Plaza),” PHDL said in a notice back then.

The SIUT Trust in its letter announced that it has “decided to acquire the property of PHDL referred to as Regent Plaza Hotel at Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi”.

“The SIUT Trust now offers to purchase the said property of any lien or charge for a sum of Rs14.50 billion on ‘as is where is’ basis.

“You are kindly requested to please accept and confirm us with your consent in writing so that a formal Sales Contract can be executed as per the earliest,” read the SIUT letter, urging the PHDL management to share the draft of the sales agreement for the transaction for the review by its legal counsel.

PHDL is engaged in the hotel business and owns and operates hotels known as Regent Plaza Hotel and Convention Centre, Karachi.

SIUT is one of the leading healthcare institutions in Pakistan, providing a range of services, including urology, nephrology, and transplant surgery, and has a strong focus on research and education.

PSX SIUT Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited PHDL PSX stocks SIUT Trust Regent Plaza sale

Comments

1000 characters

Regent Plaza sale to SIUT: PHDL board appoints CEO, MD to finalise $52m deal

IMF, govt reach SLA on first SBA review

Momentum continues at PSX as KSE-100 crosses 57,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee sees improvement against US dollar

Israeli troops deepen search at main Gaza hospital for evidence of Hamas

Revised SOE policy approved by Cabinet body

Oil prices down on US crude build, China demand worries

ADB IED rates power transmission investment programme as successful plan

200 KMT fertiliser: ECC decides to explore option of import through G2G arrangement

Foreign exchange transactions: Cabinet approves levy of 40pc tax on banks’ windfall profits

Read more stories