BAFL 40.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
BIPL 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
BOP 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
DGKC 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
FABL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.59%)
FCCL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
FFL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.27%)
GGL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.89%)
HBL 98.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.62%)
HUBC 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-2.55%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.31%)
OGDC 106.02 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.43%)
PAEL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
PIOC 112.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.7%)
PPL 85.85 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (3%)
PRL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.9%)
SSGC 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.7%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.83%)
TPLP 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.78%)
TRG 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.8%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.44%)
BR100 5,789 Increased By 20.4 (0.35%)
BR30 20,403 Increased By 93.5 (0.46%)
KSE100 56,775 Increased By 109 (0.19%)
KSE30 19,033 Increased By 4 (0.02%)
India bat against New Zealand in World Cup semi-final

AFP Published 15 Nov, 2023 01:31pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MUMBAI: India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in the first World Cup semi-final at his Wankhede Stadium home ground in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Three of the four previous tournament games at the Wankhede have been won by the team batting first, with the exception Australia’s stunning defeat of Afghanistan, where Glenn Maxwell’s remarkable 201 not out secured a three-wicket victory.

Both unbeaten tournament hosts India and New Zealand were unchanged.

India’s Virat Kohli needs one more century to set an outright new one-day international record of 50 hundreds after he drew level with retired former team-mate Sachin Tendulkar’s mark of 49 against South Africa.

India won all nine of their pool matches, but were pushed hard by New Zealand during a four-wicket success in Dharamsala last month.

New Zealand, by contrast, lost four games before qualifying for the knockout stages.

Four years ago, the Black Caps defeated India in a World Cup semi-final in Manchester that spanned two days because of rain.

India are bidding for a third one-day international World Cup title to add to their 1983 triumph in England and 2011 victory over Sri Lanka in a Wankhede final.

India-New Zealand World Cup semi-final being played on used pitch

New Zealand, the finalists at the last two World Cups, have yet to lift the trophy.

Wednesday’s winners will face either five-time champions Australia or South Africa, who meet in Thursday’s second semi-final in Kolkata, in an Ahmedabad final on Sunday.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wkt), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wkt), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG) and Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV Umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

