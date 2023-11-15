BAFL 40.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
European stocks extend gains as UK inflation eases

AFP Published 15 Nov, 2023 01:19pm

LONDON: European stock markets extended gains at the start of trading Wednesday, with sentiment lifted by sharp cooling of inflation in the United States and Britain.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index jumped 0.9 percent to 7,509.59 points after official data showed UK inflation hitting a two-year low on easing energy costs.

European stock markets extend losses at open

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index grew 0.2 percent to 15,649.88 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.5 percent to 7,219.07.

Eurozone indices had soared around 1.5 percent Tuesday, far more than London, after the US reported sliding consumer prices in the world’s biggest economy.

