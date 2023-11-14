BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.41%)
BIPL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.52%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
DFML 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.69%)
DGKC 67.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.89%)
FABL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.91%)
FCCL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
FFL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.61%)
GGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.19%)
HBL 97.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.29%)
HUBC 123.00 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.63%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.06%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.73%)
OGDC 103.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.41%)
PAEL 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (6.64%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
PIOC 113.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PPL 83.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
PRL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 54.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
SSGC 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.65%)
TRG 79.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,774 Increased By 11.3 (0.2%)
BR30 20,271 Increased By 118 (0.59%)
KSE100 56,661 Increased By 137.9 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,041 Increased By 52.6 (0.28%)
Markets

European shares inch higher ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2023 01:42pm

European stocks edged higher on Tuesday, led by automobiles and basic resources shares, as investors geared up for a key US inflation report that could offer more clarity on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.1% by 0810 GMT after a broad-based rally in the prior session. Along with the US consumer inflation data due at 1330 GMT (8:30 a.m. ET), investors will keep an eye out for preliminary third-quarter gross domestic product data from the euro zone at 1000 GMT.

European shares climb on healthcare boost, Novo Nordisk hits 1-month high

Automobiles gained 0.8%, while basic resources jumped 1%, led by a 3.4% advance in Glencore.

The company agreed to buy a 77% stake in Canadian miner Teck Resources’ steelmaking coal business for $6.93 billion in cash.

German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero topped the STOXX 600 with a 6% jump after slightly raising its full-year outlook.

European stocks

