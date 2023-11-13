BAFL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
New highs: KSE-100 crosses 56,500 level after 1,100-point gain

  • Bullish momentum persists at PSX as market watches ongoing discussions between government and IMF
BR Web Desk Published November 13, 2023 Updated November 13, 2023 03:45pm

Positive momentum continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the 56,500 level for the first time in its history, amid a gain of over 1,100 points on Monday.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 56,523.58 level, an increase of 1,132.22 points or 2.04%.

During the previous week, the KSE-100 index had crossed the 55,000 historic level for the first time in its history and closed at the then new highest ever level of 55,391.37 points closing level of 53,123.04 points with hefty net gains of 2268.33 points or 4.27% on week-on-week basis.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed on Monday, with index-heavy sectors including cement, chemical, commercial banks, power generation and distribution, property, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in green.

The market is watching the ongoing discussions between the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Regarding fiscal matters, the IMF and FBR deliberated on implementing structural adjustments in tax collection, including the introduction of taxes on agriculture, real estate, and retail sectors.

Moreover, improved macroeconomic indicators including a decline in the country’s current account deficit, which was reduced to $8 million in September 2023 as compared to the CAD of $360 million in the same month in 2022, and a drop in CPI-based inflation has also propelled the positive sentiment at the bourse.

Haroon Aziz Khan Nov 13, 2023 03:00pm
If its true as per PSex our economy is bullying in such unbeliveable pace for last couple of week then why $ is in upward direction ? its bcoz of all mearsures taken agansit $ @330 were paused or reversed or anythig else ??
Arif Nov 13, 2023 03:10pm
Congratulation and felicitations ! It seems PSX and rest of the population of this country is living in different universe .
PT Nov 13, 2023 03:13pm
An exercise in futility that does not represent the ground economic realities! KSE is a Suttah exchange!
