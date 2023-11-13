BAFL 41.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
BOP 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
CNERGY 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
DFML 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.59%)
FABL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.42%)
FCCL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
GGL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
HBL 97.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.93%)
HUBC 119.31 Increased By ▲ 6.31 (5.58%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.3%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.59%)
MLCF 37.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 103.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.27%)
PAEL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.47%)
PIBTL 5.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 113.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.75%)
PPL 82.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
PRL 23.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.26%)
SSGC 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
TPLP 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
TRG 77.77 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.88%)
UNITY 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,710 Increased By 62 (1.1%)
BR30 20,035 Increased By 252 (1.27%)
KSE100 55,974 Increased By 582.6 (1.05%)
KSE30 18,781 Increased By 214.8 (1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 crosses 56,000 level for first time ever

  • Bullish momentum persists at PSX as market watches ongoing discussions between government and IMF
BR Web Desk Published November 13, 2023 Updated November 13, 2023 11:12am

Positive momentum continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the 56,000 level for the first time in its history, amid an increase of over 700 points during the trading on Monday.

At 10:30am, the benchmark index was hovering at 56,097.20 level, an increase of 705.84 points or 1.27%.

During the previous week, the KSE-100 index had crossed the 55,000 historic level for the first time in its history and closed at the then new highest ever level of 55,391.37 points closing level of 53,123.04 points with hefty net gains of 2268.33 points or 4.27% on week-on-week basis.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed on Monday, with index-heavy sectors including cement, chemical, commercial banks, power generation and distribution, property, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in green.

The market is watching the ongoing discussions between the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Regarding fiscal matters, the IMF and FBR deliberated on implementing structural adjustments in tax collection, including the introduction of taxes on agriculture, real estate, and retail sectors.

Moreover, improved macroeconomic indicators including a decline in the country’s current account deficit, which was reduced to $8 million in September 2023 as compared to the CAD of $360 million in the same month in 2022, and a drop in CPI-based inflation has also propelled the positive sentiment at the bourse.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE100 index Gulf stockmarkets Pakistan Stock Market Karachi stock market

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 crosses 56,000 level for first time ever

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

PTI issues ‘white paper’ on state of economy

All set to hand over PSM to MoI&P

Hiring of legal advisors: Matter of ‘nepotism’ sent to FBR chairman

Arshad Shah sworn in as caretaker KP CM

President should represent all political parties: Solangi

Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit: ‘Brutal massacre can’t be accepted as self-defence’

Evacuation of foreigners from KP continues

FBR seizes 16m cigarette sticks in 429 raids

Read more stories