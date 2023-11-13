KSE-100 crosses 56,000 level for first time ever

Positive momentum continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the 56,000 level for the first time in its history, amid an increase of over 700 points during the trading on Monday.

At 10:30am, the benchmark index was hovering at 56,097.20 level, an increase of 705.84 points or 1.27%.

During the previous week, the KSE-100 index had crossed the 55,000 historic level for the first time in its history and closed at the then new highest ever level of 55,391.37 points closing level of 53,123.04 points with hefty net gains of 2268.33 points or 4.27% on week-on-week basis.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed on Monday, with index-heavy sectors including cement, chemical, commercial banks, power generation and distribution, property, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in green.

The market is watching the ongoing discussions between the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Regarding fiscal matters, the IMF and FBR deliberated on implementing structural adjustments in tax collection, including the introduction of taxes on agriculture, real estate, and retail sectors.

Moreover, improved macroeconomic indicators including a decline in the country’s current account deficit, which was reduced to $8 million in September 2023 as compared to the CAD of $360 million in the same month in 2022, and a drop in CPI-based inflation has also propelled the positive sentiment at the bourse.

This is an intra-day update