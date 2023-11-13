BAFL 41.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
BOP 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
CNERGY 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
DFML 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.59%)
FABL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.42%)
FCCL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
GGL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
HBL 97.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.93%)
HUBC 119.31 Increased By ▲ 6.31 (5.58%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.3%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.59%)
MLCF 37.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 103.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.27%)
PAEL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.47%)
PIBTL 5.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 113.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.75%)
PPL 82.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
PRL 23.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.26%)
SSGC 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
TPLP 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
TRG 77.77 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.88%)
UNITY 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,710 Increased By 62 (1.1%)
BR30 20,035 Increased By 252 (1.27%)
KSE100 55,974 Increased By 582.6 (1.05%)
KSE30 18,781 Increased By 214.8 (1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei pares early gains as investors lock in profits

Reuters Published 13 Nov, 2023 10:09am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average cut early sharp gains on Monday, as traders booked profits around the 33,000 level, while cosmetics maker Shiseido fell sharply after lowering its annual profit forecast.

The Nikkei index had risen 0.56% to 32,750.41 by the midday break.

It gained as much as 1% earlier in the session, tracking Wall Street’s strong finish at the end of last week. The broader Topix was up 0.26% at 2,342.72.

“The Nikkei rose sharply earlier in the session, which gave us optimism that a momentum was back. But it pared gains as investors sold stocks to lock in profit as the index got closer to the 33,000 mark,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

“This meant investors were not fully ready to take risks on buying stocks yet. There are some uncertainties about the macro economy.”

Wall Street’s main indexes ended with big gains on Friday, boosted by heavyweight tech and growth stocks as Treasury yields calmed, while investors looked ahead to next week’s reports on inflation and other economic data.

In Japan, chip-related shares rose after the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite posted its biggest one-day percentage rise since May 26 on Friday.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron jumped 2.59% and chip-testing making equipment maker Advantest gained 2.9%. Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing rose 0.98%.

Japan’s Nikkei slips on earnings drag, hawkish Fed

Benesse Holdings shares were untraded on a glut of buy orders after the education company said on Friday it would go private in a 208 billion yen ($1.37 billion) management buyout that will have Swedish investment fund EQT AB as a partner.

Shiseido tanked 14.2% to become the biggest drag on the Nikkei after the cosmetics maker cut its annual profit forecast.

Japan’s Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei pares early gains as investors lock in profits

Projects: Centre facing resistance from provinces

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

PTI issues ‘white paper’ on state of economy

All set to hand over PSM to MoI&P

Hiring of legal advisors: Matter of ‘nepotism’ sent to FBR chairman

Arshad Shah sworn in as caretaker KP CM

President should represent all political parties: Solangi

Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit: ‘Brutal massacre can’t be accepted as self-defence’

Evacuation of foreigners from KP continues

FBR seizes 16m cigarette sticks in 429 raids

Read more stories