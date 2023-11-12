Justice retired Arshad Hussain Shah to be new KP chief minister

After a consensus among stakeholders, Justice (r) Arshad Hussain Shah has been named caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Aaj News reported on Sunday.

After a discussion between Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, former CM Mahmood Khan, and former opposition leader Akram Durrani, Shah's name was finalized.

Former KP caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan passed away on Saturday due to illness at a private hospital. He was 89.

According to the spokesperson of the Rehman Medical Institute, Azam Khan was shifted to the private hospital on Friday night when his health deteriorated.

Hospital spokesman Shabbir Shah said Azam Khan was suffering from multiple diseases and was in a critical condition.

He was kept in the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU). Due to his illness, he had limited his movement for the past few days.