Undefeated India bat against Dutch in World Cup

AFP Published November 12, 2023 Updated November 12, 2023 02:10pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BENGALURU: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against the Netherlands as they look to go unbeaten in the World Cup league stage on Sunday.

Table-toppers India have won all their eight matches and come in unchanged for the tournament's last league match in Bengaluru.

The hosts were the first team to book a semi-final spot and will play New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli has been India's leading batsman in the tournament with 543 runs and awaits his 50th ODI ton after he equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 in the team's previous win over South Africa.

"Good opportunity for us to tick all the boxes. Extremely happy with how we have played this tournament, it makes the job easier as a skipper," said Rohit.

Netherlands made an early impact after they stunned South Africa but remain bottom of the table with just two victories.

New Zealand’s Ravindra relishing ‘dream’ World Cup clash with India

Captain Scott Edwards said his team is unchanged from their previous loss to England, but was looking forward to what he feels "is the biggest crowd we've had in the tournament".

Five-time winners Australia and South Africa will play the second semi-final in Kolkata on Thursday.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wkt), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (capt/wkt), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Michael Gough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

