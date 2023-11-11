BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
Eilminated England bat against Pakistan in final World Cup match

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2023 01:26pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

KOLKATA: England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in what is the final group match for both sides at the 50-overs World Cup at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Holders England have already been eliminated, while 1992 champions Pakistan are only mathematically alive in the race for a semi-final place in the showpiece event.

“Nice to break a losing streak, want to leave India with our heads held high,” Buttler said referring to their win against the Netherlands in their previous match.

England are unchanged but Pakistan brought in spin all-rounder Shadab Khan for seamer Hasan Ali.

Babar Azam denies Pakistan captaincy has affected his form at World Cup

“We are looking forward to Fakhar Zaman’s innings, we are enjoying his batting,” said Pakistan captain Babar Azam, referring to opener Fakhar Zaman’s form.

“We will try our best, and let’s see.”

India, South Africa, and Australia have made the semi-finals, while New Zealand are likely to join them in the last four.

Teams:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid

