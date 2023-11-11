BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
Hridoy guides Bangladesh to 306-8 against Australia in World Cup

Reuters Published November 11, 2023 Updated November 11, 2023 02:55pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Towhid Hridoy hit his first World Cup half-century as Bangladesh made a competitive 306-8 in 50 overs against Australia in their final pool stage match of the tournament at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Bangladesh’s top-order batsmen all made solid starts after Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl as Tanzid Hasan (36), Litton Das (36), Najmul Hossain Shanto (45) and Mahmudullah (32) took advantage of helpful conditions.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa (2-32) claimed his 22nd victim to emerge as the top wicket-taker in the tournament after Marnus Labuschange effected two run outs to throw a spanner in the works, but Hridoy’s 74 gave Bangladesh a good platform.

Cricket World Cup: Australia v Bangladesh head-to-head record

He struck five fours and two sixes in his 79-ball knock but was caught in the deep while looking to accelerate in the 47th over before Bangladesh eventually finished with their biggest total of the tournament.

Five-time champions Australia are on a six-match winning run and have already qualified for the semi-finals, where they face South Africa in Kolkata on Nov. 16.

Bangladesh are seeking a victory to cement their place in the top eight and secure qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

