BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
CNERGY 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (10.39%)
DFML 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.98%)
DGKC 63.88 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.22%)
FABL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.88%)
FCCL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.72%)
FFL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.41%)
GGL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.5%)
HBL 96.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 113.23 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (5.82%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.43%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
MLCF 37.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.95%)
OGDC 103.92 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.49%)
PAEL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.8%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.19%)
PIOC 113.11 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (5.27%)
PPL 81.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.69%)
PRL 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.2%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.4%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.19%)
TPLP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.89%)
TRG 75.40 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.69%)
UNITY 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,648 Increased By 125.7 (2.28%)
BR30 19,783 Increased By 590.7 (3.08%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia win toss and opt to bowl against Bangladesh in World Cup

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2023 10:36am

Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first in their final World Cup pool stage clash with Bangladesh at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Five-times champions Australia are on a six-match winning run and have already qualified for the semi-finals, where they will take on South Africa in Kolkata on Nov. 16.

Glenn Maxwell, who overcame cramps to score an outrageous double-century in their last game against Afghanistan to secure a victory and his team’s progress to the knockouts, was rested for the Bangladesh game along with seamer Mitchell Starc.

Cricket World Cup: Australia v Bangladesh head-to-head record

Batsman Steve Smith returned to the team after missing the last match due to a bout of vertigo, while paceman Sean Abbott was included in the starting side.

Bangladesh, who are seeking a win to cement their spot in the top eight and secure 2025 Champions Trophy qualification, made three changes to their starting eleven.

Teams:

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

australia World Cup Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Australia win toss and opt to bowl against Bangladesh in World Cup

Caretaker KPK CM Azam Khan passes away

IMF wants SOEs under CMU oversight

DII project: ECC approves Rs5bn as bridge finance from R&D Fund

Israel faces pressure over Gaza deaths as fighting rages near hospitals

Evaluation of PIA assets: PC Board approves Earnest and Young-led consortium as FA

Rs176bn receivables create liquidity issue for SNGPL

Sept debt stocks down 2.6pc to Rs62.291trn MoM

Pakistan pins hopes on OIC summit

TAPI project: Turkmenistan seeks US nod for relaxation of Kabul sanctions?

Nepra appellate tribunal officials: Panel formed on conversion of pay scales

Read more stories