BAFL 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.78%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.78%)
DFML 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 64.48 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.18%)
FABL 25.66 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.64%)
FCCL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.7%)
FFL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.7%)
GGL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
HBL 96.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 113.85 Increased By ▲ 6.85 (6.4%)
HUMNL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.79%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 37.27 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.28%)
OGDC 103.40 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.99%)
PAEL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
PIBTL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.27%)
PIOC 113.65 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (5.77%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.74%)
PRL 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.71%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.4%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.75%)
TPLP 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.21%)
TRG 74.54 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.49%)
UNITY 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,649 Increased By 126 (2.28%)
BR30 19,734 Increased By 542.1 (2.82%)
KSE100 55,417 Increased By 1155.2 (2.13%)
KSE30 18,598 Increased By 415.8 (2.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Afghanistan bat in World Cup mission impossible clash

AFP Published 10 Nov, 2023 02:34pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

AHMEDABAD: Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and chose to bat against South Africa in a World Cup clash they must win by 438 runs to reach the semi-finals.

Their heartbreaking loss to Australia on Tuesday when Glenn Maxwell launched his one-man rescue mission left Afghanistan on the fringes of the race for the last four.

New Zealand’s victory over Sri Lanka on Thursday then pushed them further out of contention and with their run-rate in negative figures, their chances of making the semi-finals are all but over.

South Africa have already made sure of their place in the semi-finals where they will face five-time champions Australia.

Allan Donald to quit Bangladesh post after Cricket World Cup

Hosts India, the only undefeated side in the tournament, will likely face New Zealand in the last four should both Afghanistan or Pakistan, who meet England on Saturday, fail to pull off huge victories.

Afghanistan named the same team which lost to Australia while South Africa have rested Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi with Andile Phehlukwayo and Gerald Coetzee taking their places.

Teams

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wkt), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL) and Nitin Menon (IND)

TV Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Hashmatullah Shahidi ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Afghanistan bat in World Cup mission impossible clash

KSE-100 crosses 55,000 after over 1,200-point gain

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee falls further against US dollar

UNSC must fulfil its responsibility towards conflict-hit Gaza: FO

Gaza officials say hospitals come under new Israeli attacks

Bangladesh PM rejects further pay hike after garment worker protests

International travel demand falls after onset of Israel-Hamas conflict, data shows

South Asian sovereigns: Pakistan most vulnerable to BOP crises: Moody’s

If tax return not filed by deadline: SC explains law

FBR bars officials from attaching bank accounts of taxpayers

Read more stories