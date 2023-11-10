BAFL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.62%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.41%)
DGKC 63.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.29%)
FABL 26.12 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.48%)
FCCL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.43%)
FFL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.55%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 96.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.47%)
HUBC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.61%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.17%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
MLCF 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.09%)
OGDC 103.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.23%)
PAEL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
PIBTL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.62%)
PIOC 112.65 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (4.84%)
PPL 81.78 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.46%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.51%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.47%)
SSGC 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
TPLP 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.41%)
TRG 75.59 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (5.96%)
UNITY 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,641 Increased By 118.7 (2.15%)
BR30 19,725 Increased By 532.3 (2.77%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Afghanistan 244 all out against South Africa to exit World Cup

AFP Published November 10, 2023 Updated November 10, 2023 06:22pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

AHMEDABAD: Afghanistan’s outside hopes of making the World Cup semi-finals ended Friday after being bowled out for 244 against South Africa.

Choosing to bat in Ahmedabad, Afghanistan slipped to 116-6 before Azmatullah Omarzai hit an unbeaten 97 for a competitive total but not enough for the huge victory margin that the team required.

To have had any chance of making the last four, Afghanistan would have needed to win by 438 runs.

South Africa fast bowler Gerald Coetzee took four wickets while spinner Keshav Maharaj returned impressive figures of 2-25 as the Proteas tune-up for their semi-final clash with five-time winners Australia next week.

Quinton de Kock played a key part with his six wicketkeeping dismissals to equal a World Cup record of Australia’s Adam Gilchrist (v Namibia - Potchefstroom, 2003) and Pakistan’s Sarfaraz Ahmed (v South Africa - Auckland, 2015).

Pakistan, who play England on Saturday, are the only team who can now prevent New Zealand sealing the fourth and last semi-final spot.

Allan Donald to quit Bangladesh post after Cricket World Cup

However, Pakistan will need to defeat the defending champions by 287 runs to overhaul New Zealand and set-up a semi-final clash with unbeaten hosts India.

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran started aggressively before Maharaj struck with his first ball to have Gurbaz caught out for 25.

Coetzee sent back Ibrahim in the next over to check the batting surge and Afghanistan slipped from 41-0 to 45-3 when Maharaj had skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi caught behind for two.

Rahmat Shah attempted to rebuild in a 49-run stand with Azmatullah but fell to fast bowler Lungi Ngidi for 26.

Afghanistan lost two more wickets to be in danger of getting bowled out in less than their quota of 50 overs but Azmatullah stood firm to play out the innings.

He put on key stand with Rashid Khan (14) and then Noor Ahmad (26) to thwart the opposition bowling.

Azmatullah, 23, hit his ODI best but missed out on a ton after he just managed a single run in the final over that ended with a run out.

Afghanistan were in the fray for a final-four spot until their heartbreaking loss to Australia on Tuesday when Glenn Maxwell’s one-man rescue mission left them on the fringes.

New Zealand’s victory over Sri Lanka on Thursday then pushed them further out of contention and with their run-rate in negative figures, their chances of making the semi-finals were bleak.

But Afghanistan needed to win their final league match by 438 runs, a scenario not possible after their batting total.

Brief scores: Afghanistan 244 all out in 50 overs (A. Omarzai 97 not out; G. Coetzee 4-44)

Hashmatullah Shahidi ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Afghanistan 244 all out against South Africa to exit World Cup

DG ISI given extension to preserve ‘continuity’ of policy: interim PM Kakar

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.5bn in October, up 11.5% on monthly basis

Inter-bank: rupee continues to decline, falls for 14th successive session

Open-market: rupee falls further against US dollar

Xi, Biden to meet next week to ‘stabilize’ ties, US says

UNSC must fulfil its responsibility towards conflict-hit Gaza: FO

Iran warns expansion of Gaza war ‘inevitable’; officials say air strikes hit hospitals

Despite India’s lack of interest, Pakistan focused on benefitting from TAPI: Kakar

Mobile operators in Pakistan may levy ‘SIM Disowning Charge’ from January 1

Hascol’s losses mount to Rs13.1bn in 9MCY23

Read more stories