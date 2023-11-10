KSE-100 crosses 55,000 after over 1,200-point gain

Bullish momentum persisted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the 55,000 level, setting a new record high, during intra-day trading with a jump of over 1,200 points on Friday.

At 2:39pm, the KSE-100 Index was hovering at 55,485.43 level, an increase of 1,224.01 points or 2.26%.

On Wednesday, the KSE-100 Index had settled at the then-historic high level of 54,261 amid record activity.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed during trading on Friday, with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, fertiliser, power generation and distribution, refinery, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in the green.

“PIB auction result led the rally,” said Mohammed Sohail, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Topline Securities, in a note on Thursday.

Earlier, Sohail said that a “big fall in Pakistan bond yields signal market now expecting a rate cut may be sooner than expected. And also at a faster pace than earlier expectations.”

Moreover, improved macroeconomic indicators including a decline in the country’s current account deficit, which was reduced to $8 million in September 2023 as compared to the CAD of $360 million in the same month in 2022, and a drop in CPI-based inflation has also propelled the positive sentiment at the bourse.

