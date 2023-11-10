BAFL 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.78%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.78%)
DFML 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 64.48 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.18%)
FABL 25.66 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.64%)
FCCL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.7%)
FFL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.7%)
GGL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
HBL 96.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 113.85 Increased By ▲ 6.85 (6.4%)
HUMNL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.79%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 37.27 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.28%)
OGDC 103.40 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.99%)
PAEL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
PIBTL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.27%)
PIOC 113.65 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (5.77%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.74%)
PRL 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.71%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.4%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.75%)
TPLP 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.21%)
TRG 74.54 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.49%)
UNITY 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,649 Increased By 126 (2.28%)
BR30 19,734 Increased By 542.1 (2.82%)
KSE100 55,417 Increased By 1155.2 (2.13%)
KSE30 18,598 Increased By 415.8 (2.29%)
KSE-100 crosses 55,000 after over 1,200-point gain

BR Web Desk Published November 10, 2023 Updated November 10, 2023 02:41pm

Bullish momentum persisted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the 55,000 level, setting a new record high, during intra-day trading with a jump of over 1,200 points on Friday.

At 2:39pm, the KSE-100 Index was hovering at 55,485.43 level, an increase of 1,224.01 points or 2.26%.

On Wednesday, the KSE-100 Index had settled at the then-historic high level of 54,261 amid record activity.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed during trading on Friday, with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, fertiliser, power generation and distribution, refinery, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in the green.

“PIB auction result led the rally,” said Mohammed Sohail, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Topline Securities, in a note on Thursday.

Earlier, Sohail said that a “big fall in Pakistan bond yields signal market now expecting a rate cut may be sooner than expected. And also at a faster pace than earlier expectations.”

Moreover, improved macroeconomic indicators including a decline in the country’s current account deficit, which was reduced to $8 million in September 2023 as compared to the CAD of $360 million in the same month in 2022, and a drop in CPI-based inflation has also propelled the positive sentiment at the bourse.

