BAFL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
BIPL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.22%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.47%)
DFML 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
DGKC 64.85 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (3.78%)
FABL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2%)
FCCL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.66%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
GGL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HBL 96.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.12%)
HUBC 112.75 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (5.37%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.46%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.63%)
OGDC 103.75 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.33%)
PAEL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.65%)
PIBTL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.85%)
PIOC 114.51 Increased By ▲ 7.06 (6.57%)
PPL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.55%)
PRL 22.97 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.28%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.62 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.9%)
SSGC 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.67%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.31%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.29%)
TRG 73.10 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.47%)
UNITY 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,631 Increased By 108.2 (1.96%)
BR30 19,685 Increased By 492.8 (2.57%)
KSE100 55,252 Increased By 990.2 (1.82%)
KSE30 18,546 Increased By 364.2 (2%)
Markets

Bullish momentum persists at PSX: KSE-100 crosses 55,000 level

BR Web Desk Published November 10, 2023 Updated November 10, 2023 11:16am

Bullish momentum persisted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the 55,000 level, setting a new record high, during the intra-day with a jump of over 970 points on Friday.

At 11:10am, the KSE-100 Index was hovering at 55,234.20 level, an increase of 972.78 points or 1.79%.

On Wednesday, the KSE-100 Index settled at than historic high level of 54,261 level amid record activity.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed during trading on Friday, with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, fertilizer, power generation and distribution, refinery, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in the green.

“PIB auction result led the rally,” said Mohammed Sohail, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Topline Securities, in a note on Thursday.

Earlier, Sohail said that a “big fall in Pakistan bond yields signal market now expecting a rate cut may be sooner than expected. And also at a faster pace than earlier expectations.”

Moreover, improved macroeconomic indicators including a decline in the country’s current account deficit, which was reduced to $8 million in September 2023 as compared to the CAD of $360 million in the same month in 2022, and a drop in CPI-based inflation has also propelled the positive sentiment at the bourse.

This is an intra-day update

China stocks PSX KSE100 index Pakistan stocks

