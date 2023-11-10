BAFL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
Malaysia end-Oct palm oil stocks up 5.84%

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2023 10:04am
Photo: Reuters
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at the end of October rose 5.84% from the previous month to 2.45 million metric tons, data from industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Friday.

Crude palm oil production gained 5.89% from September to 1.94 million tons in October, while palm oil exports increased to 1.47 million tons, MPOB said.

Palm oil declines on subdued China data, MPOB report awaited

A Reuters survey forecast inventories at 2.56 million, or growth of 10.82% on the month, and saw production at 1.88 million tons and exports at 1.29 million tons.

