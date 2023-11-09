BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
New Zealand opt to bowl against Sri Lanka in World Cup game

Reuters Published 09 Nov, 2023 01:32pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BENGALURU: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in a crucial World Cup game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, with both teams hoping the rain stays away.

After winning their opening four matches, New Zealand have lost as many on the trot to sit fourth in the standings, level on eight points with Pakistan and Afghanistan.

To clinch the last semi-final place and join India, South Africa and Australia, the Black Caps must win their final pool game in Bengaluru and also finish with a higher net run rate than the other two teams in the hunt.

Cricket World Cup semi-final qualification scenarios

Defeat would mean they will hope Pakistan and Afghanistan both lose their final matches against England and South Africa respectively, with net run rate coming into play again.

New Zealand made one change, bringing in fit-again seamer Lockie Ferguson for spinner Ish Sodhi.

“A little bit of weather around. A few unknowns,” said New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. “Our focus has been on the type of cricket we want to play. Hopefully we can make a few improvements on past performances.”

Ninth-placed Sri Lanka cannot qualify for the knockouts and are seeking a victory to boost their chances of finishing in the top eight to secure a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Sri Lanka brought in all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne for Kasun Rajitha.

Teams:

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023 NEW ZEALAND VS SRI LANKA ODI

