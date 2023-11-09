BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
Oil ticks higher as markets shrug off China inflation data

Reuters Published 09 Nov, 2023 09:46am

BEIJING: Oil prices edged up on Thursday as markets shrugged off deflationary indicators in China and looked for further clues on the status of demand from the world’s two biggest oil consumers.

Brent crude futures rose 62 cents, or 0.8%, to $80.16 a barrel by 0145 GMT.

US WTI crude futures were up 61 cents, or 0.8%, at $75.94 a barrel.

The upticks come a day after both benchmarks fell more than 2% to their lowest since mid-July as worry over potential supply disruptions in the Middle East eased and concern over US and Chinese demand intensified.

China inflation data released on Thursday showed that October CPI fell 0.2% year on year, while PPI data fell 2.6% year on year.

This was broadly in line with a Reuters’ poll that forecast CPI would fall 0.1% and PPI 2.7%.

Earlier this week, customs data showed that China’s total exports of goods and services contracted faster than expected, although the country’s crude imports in October were robust.

On the plus side for oil demand, China’s central bank governor, Pan Gongsheng, said the country is expected to achieve its annual growth target of 5% for this year.

For the United States, inventory data may indicate a weakening in demand.

Oil sputters near three-month lows as demand concerns mount

US crude oil inventories increased by 11.9 million barrels over the week to Nov. 3, sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

If confirmed, this would represent the biggest weekly build since February.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA), however, has delayed release of weekly oil inventory data until Nov. 15 for a system upgrade.

Barclays on Wednesday cut its 2024 Brent crude price forecast by $4 to $93 a barrel, citing resilient US oil supply and higher output from Venezuela following the relaxation of sanctions on the Latin American producer.

