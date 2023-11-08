Stokes’ century takes England to 339-9 against the Netherlands

PUNE: Ben Stokes’ maiden World Cup hundred rescued faltering champions England from another collapse as they made 339-9 against the Netherlands in Pune on Wednesday.

Stokes’ 108, only England’s second individual century of the tournament, came when it looked as if his bottom of the table side would struggle to reach 300 after winning the toss.

But together with Chris Woakes (51) he turned the tide during a seventh-wicket stand of 129 after they came together at 192-6.

England, with opener Dawid Malan making 87, had been well-placed at 133-1.

England came into this match having won just one of their preceding seven group games.

Non-Test side the Netherlands, by contrast, had won two – including a shock victory over semi-finalists South Africa.

Opening batsman Malan led the way for England, the left-hander completing a 36-ball fifty that featured 40 runs in boundaries.

England, however, lost two wickets in quick succession.

Joe Root fell for 28 in bizarre fashion when bowled between his legs by Logan van Beek attempting a reverse scoop.

And 133-2 became 139-3 when Malan was run out in sight of his second hundred of the tournament when sent back by Stokes going for a needless single.

Harry Brook gave his wicket away before England captain Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali both fell tamely in single figures.

Stokes, dropped in the deep off a tough chance, survived a tight lbw review before smashing a no-ball from spinner Aryan Dutt – and the ensuing free-hit – for sixes.

Test skipper Stokes went into the 90s with another six, a straight drive off de Leede.

A reverse swept four off paceman Paul van Meekeren, his sixth of the innings, saw him to a 78-ball hundred that included five sixes.

Woakes and Stokes, who was out in the last over, starred as England scored 124 runs in the last 10 overs, with van Beek suffering in a return of 2-88.

Both England and the Netherlands still have something to play for as the top seven teams at the World Cup will qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy, along with hosts Pakistan.

Brief scores: England 339-9 in 50 overs (B Stokes 108, D Malan 87, C Woakes 51; B de Leede 3-74) v The Netherlands