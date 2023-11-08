Stokes century sets up England thrashing of Netherlands

PUNE: Ben Stokes’ maiden World Cup hundred set-up a 160-run win for struggling champions England in their bottom of the table clash against the Netherlands in Pune on Wednesday.

England were faltering at 192-6 before Stokes’ 108 and 51 from fellow all-rounder Chris Woakes took them to 339-9 in 50 overs.

The Netherlands were never in the hunt, collapsing to 179 all out as England, already out of semi-final contention, maintained their hopes of a top-eight finish that would qualify them for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.