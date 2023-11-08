BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Stokes century sets up England thrashing of Netherlands

AFP Published November 8, 2023 Updated November 8, 2023 09:03pm

PUNE: Ben Stokes’ maiden World Cup hundred set-up a 160-run win for struggling champions England in their bottom of the table clash against the Netherlands in Pune on Wednesday.

England were faltering at 192-6 before Stokes’ 108 and 51 from fellow all-rounder Chris Woakes took them to 339-9 in 50 overs.

Rain threat adds element of unknown to NZ’s semi-final bid

The Netherlands were never in the hunt, collapsing to 179 all out as England, already out of semi-final contention, maintained their hopes of a top-eight finish that would qualify them for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023 ENGLAND VS NETHERLAND ODI

Comments

1000 characters

Stokes century sets up England thrashing of Netherlands

Terror incidents in Pakistan up 60% since Afghan interim govt came to power: caretaker PM

Inter-bank: rupee continues to fall, declines for 13th consecutive session

Open-market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

President Alvi conveys PTI’s concerns of political victimisation to PM Kakar

Despite mounting calls for ceasefire, Israel’s aggression into Gaza continues

Bullish run continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 525 points

PM Kakar arrives in Tashkent to attend two-day ECO Summit

Fawad Chaudhry sent on 14-day judicial remand

US lends $553mn for deep-sea terminal in Sri Lanka

PC initiates privatisation process of PECO

Read more stories