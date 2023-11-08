BAFL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.11%)
BIPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.83%)
BOP 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.37%)
CNERGY 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.19%)
DFML 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
DGKC 61.55 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.22%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
FCCL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.53%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
HBL 95.60 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.76%)
HUBC 107.50 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.56%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.38%)
OGDC 102.65 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.99%)
PAEL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.3%)
PIOC 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.42%)
PPL 81.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.8%)
PRL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.2%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.83%)
SSGC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.72%)
TELE 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.64%)
TRG 73.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,528 Increased By 59.3 (1.08%)
BR30 19,226 Increased By 243.4 (1.28%)
KSE100 54,311 Increased By 575 (1.07%)
KSE30 18,212 Increased By 221.7 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bullish run continues at PSX, KSE-100 up over 600 points

BR Web Desk Published November 8, 2023 Updated November 8, 2023 12:59pm

Bullish run continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the 54,400 level, another record high, during the trading session on Wednesday.

At 11:30am, the benchmark index was hovering at 54,355.01 level, an increase of 619.28 points or 1.15%.

After hitting the then-record intra-day high, profit-taking erased gains at the PSX as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was down by 125 points to settle at 53,735.73 at the end of trading on Tuesday.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed on Wednesday, especially among the index-heavy sectors with automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in the green.

Analysts said that the bullish trend is attributed to expectations of a decline in policy rate in the coming weeks.

“Expectations building that interest rates may come down sooner than expected after fall in global oil prices,” said Mohammed Sohail, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Topline Securities, said in a note.

“This will help in easing inflation in Pakistan,” he added.

Moreover, improved macroeconomic indicators including a decline in the country’s current account deficit, which was reduced to $8 million in September 2023 as compared to the CAD of $360 million in the same month in 2022, and a drop in CPI-based inflation has also propelled the positive sentiment at the bourse.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Economy Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 bullish trend KSE-100 index Pakistan Stock Market

Comments

1000 characters

Bullish run continues at PSX, KSE-100 up over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Open-market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Terror incidents in Pakistan up 60% since Afghan interim govt came to power: Caretaker PM

No equipment left behind by American forces during withdrawal from Afghanistan: US state dept

Pollution forces city-wide closures of businesses, schools in eastern Pakistan

Pak Suzuki announces yet another shutdown of automobile plant

Pakistan attracted $16bn in visitor spending in 2022: World Bank

330-MW SEL plant: PPIB to hold competitive bidding on behalf of KE

KSA, Qatar: Issues over BIT template block huge investment

Read more stories