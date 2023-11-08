Bullish run continues at PSX, KSE-100 up over 600 points

Bullish run continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the 54,400 level, another record high, during the trading session on Wednesday.

At 11:30am, the benchmark index was hovering at 54,355.01 level, an increase of 619.28 points or 1.15%.

After hitting the then-record intra-day high, profit-taking erased gains at the PSX as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was down by 125 points to settle at 53,735.73 at the end of trading on Tuesday.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed on Wednesday, especially among the index-heavy sectors with automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in the green.

Analysts said that the bullish trend is attributed to expectations of a decline in policy rate in the coming weeks.

“Expectations building that interest rates may come down sooner than expected after fall in global oil prices,” said Mohammed Sohail, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Topline Securities, said in a note.

“This will help in easing inflation in Pakistan,” he added.

Moreover, improved macroeconomic indicators including a decline in the country’s current account deficit, which was reduced to $8 million in September 2023 as compared to the CAD of $360 million in the same month in 2022, and a drop in CPI-based inflation has also propelled the positive sentiment at the bourse.

