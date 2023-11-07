BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
BIPL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.52%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.07%)
DGKC 60.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.14%)
FABL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FCCL 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.63%)
FFL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
GGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.23%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
HUBC 105.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.88%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.78%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.2%)
OGDC 101.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
PAEL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.87%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.44%)
PIOC 107.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.82%)
PPL 80.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.29%)
PRL 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-7%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.81%)
SSGC 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.54%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.87%)
TRG 73.04 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.5%)
UNITY 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.21%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 5,469 Decreased By -28 (-0.51%)
BR30 18,983 Decreased By -137.4 (-0.72%)
KSE100 53,736 Decreased By -124.6 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,990 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ton-up Zadran takes Afghanistan to 291-5 against Australia

AFP Published November 7, 2023 Updated November 7, 2023 05:53pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MUMBAI: Ibrahim Zadran scored Afghanistan’s first World Cup hundred as the tournament’s surprise package team made 291-5 against five-time champions Australia in a group match in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old opener’s 129 not out was the cornerstone of Afghanistan’s highest World Cup total, surpassing their 288 against the West Indies at Headingley in 2019.

It also left Australia facing a record chase, with the most they have made batting second to win a World Cup match their 287 against New Zealand in a 1996 quarter-final in Chennai. And they will have to get those runs without star batsman Steve Smith, ruled out after suffering from vertigo.

Australia initially found wickets hard to come by after losing the toss in a match where a win would guarantee them a semi-final place.

Sri Lanka court restores sacked cricket board

But they largely kept Afghanistan – in semi-final contention themselves following four wins in seven matches –in check until Zadran and Rashid Khan (35 not out) shared an unbroken stand of 58 in 28 balls.

Mitchell Starc suffered, with Rashid smashing him for two sixes in the last over – the first flying over long-off before, despite crouching down, he still hit the left-arm quick high over square leg.

Starc finished with expensive figures of 1-70 in nine overs, while new-ball partner Josh Hazlewood took 2-39 in nine.

Zadran, after reaching his century, flicked Starc high over the legside in superb style.

He then hoisted Australia captain Pat Cummins for another well-struck six as Afghanistan looked to claim another famous scalp after already defeating reigning champions England, 1992 winners Pakistan and 1996 kings Sri Lanka at this tournament.

It was not until the 25th over that Australia had Afghanistan two wickets down, with Rahmat Shah tamely chipping recalled spinner Glenn Maxwell to long-off in a tame end to a stand of 83 off 100 balls with Zadran.

In-form Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, trying to accelerate, was yorked for 26 by Starc before Azmatullah Omarzai made a brisk 22, including two sixes.i

Zadran completed his fifth hundred in 27 one-day internationals, off 131 balls, including seven fours, with a dicey run off Hazlewood that turned into two after a throw at the stumps was off target.

David Warner ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023 AFGHANISTAN VS AUSTRALIA ODI

Comments

1000 characters

Ton-up Zadran takes Afghanistan to 291-5 against Australia

Open-market: rupee edges lower against US dollar

Two policemen martyred in terrorist attack in DI Khan

Israel readies for Gaza City push as UN decries month of ‘carnage’

US does not have assessment on candidates for elections in Pakistan: State Dept

Punjab govt declares four-day holiday as smog wave worsens

After hitting record high, profit-taking erases KSE-100 gains

PML-N, MQM-P to contest general elections together

Honda Atlas Cars extends plant shutdown

SIFC makes investment pitch in Dubai to highlight Pakistan’s ‘latent potential’

Sitara Peroxide extends shutdown for 30 days

Read more stories