BAFL 40.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
BIPL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.13%)
BOP 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.96%)
DFML 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.87%)
DGKC 61.30 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (6.79%)
FABL 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.32%)
FCCL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.87%)
FFL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
GGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HBL 93.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
HUBC 107.25 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (3.13%)
HUMNL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.56%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.12 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.91%)
MLCF 36.74 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.8%)
OGDC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.2%)
PAEL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.27%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (13.61%)
PIOC 109.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.32%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
PRL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
SSGC 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.5%)
TPLP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
TRG 71.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.15%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 5,504 Increased By 82.3 (1.52%)
BR30 19,155 Increased By 298.5 (1.58%)
KSE100 53,860 Increased By 737.3 (1.39%)
KSE30 17,998 Increased By 193.9 (1.09%)
KSE-100 hits new high with over 700-point gain as bull-run continues

  • Benchmark index near 53,900 level with cement and food sectors leading rally
BR Web Desk Published November 6, 2023 Updated November 6, 2023 03:45pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its merry run as the benchmark KSE-100 index was up over 700 points, hitting historic-highs as it moved near the 54,000 level during trading on Monday.

Near the end of closing, the KSE-100 Index was at 53,860.36, an increase of 737.33 points or 1.39%.

During the previous week, the KSE-100 index had hit what was then a record high on the back of aggressive buying mainly by local investors coupled with institutional support.

The benchmark index surged by 2,179.20 points on a week-on-week basis and crossed the 53,000 barrier to close on highest ever level of 53,123.04 points for the first time in history.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed on Monday, with index-heavy sectors including cement, chemicals, commercial banks, and OMCs trading in the green.

Market experts told Business Recorder that the positive momentum was fueled by overall improvement in macros, notably the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) decision to keep interest rates unchanged at 22% in the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

Additionally, a decline in the inflation rate, with October 2023 CPI at 26.9% YoY, and positive feedback from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission during their ongoing visit to Pakistan added to the positive sentiment.

Furthermore, political stability, marked by the announcement of final election dates by the country’s election commission, also contributed to the favourable market conditions.

This is an intra-day update

Comments

1000 characters
Asif Nov 06, 2023 02:25pm
At this speed our stock market index will soon land on moon.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

