KSE-100 hits new high with over 700-point gain as bull-run continues

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its merry run as the benchmark KSE-100 index was up over 700 points, hitting historic-highs as it moved near the 54,000 level during trading on Monday.

Near the end of closing, the KSE-100 Index was at 53,860.36, an increase of 737.33 points or 1.39%.

During the previous week, the KSE-100 index had hit what was then a record high on the back of aggressive buying mainly by local investors coupled with institutional support.

The benchmark index surged by 2,179.20 points on a week-on-week basis and crossed the 53,000 barrier to close on highest ever level of 53,123.04 points for the first time in history.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed on Monday, with index-heavy sectors including cement, chemicals, commercial banks, and OMCs trading in the green.

Market experts told Business Recorder that the positive momentum was fueled by overall improvement in macros, notably the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) decision to keep interest rates unchanged at 22% in the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

Additionally, a decline in the inflation rate, with October 2023 CPI at 26.9% YoY, and positive feedback from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission during their ongoing visit to Pakistan added to the positive sentiment.

Furthermore, political stability, marked by the announcement of final election dates by the country’s election commission, also contributed to the favourable market conditions.

