BEIJING: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second day on Monday, weighed by a strengthening ringgit and expectations for October inventories to rise.

Palm oil drops on stockpiles in Malaysia, reduced edible imports to India

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 38 ringgit, or 1.01%, to 3,730 ringgit ($799.06) during early trade.