Russia's new nuclear submarine test launches Bulava missile in White Sea

Russia's new nuclear-powered submarine Imperator Alexander III carried out a successful test launch of the Bulava ballistic missile from the White Sea, Russian state news agencies reported on Sunday, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

"As part of the final stage of the state testing programme, the new nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine Imperator Alexander III successfully launched a sea-based intercontinental ballistic missile Bulava from the White Sea," the agencies quoted a statement from the ministry as saying.