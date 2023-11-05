BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DFML 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
DGKC 57.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.02%)
FABL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.89%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
FFL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
HUBC 103.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.78%)
PIOC 105.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.75%)
PPL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.95%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.91%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.74 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.15%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,422 Increased By 52.5 (0.98%)
BR30 18,857 Increased By 188.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia's new nuclear submarine test launches Bulava missile in White Sea

Russia’s new nuclear-powered submarine Imperator Alexander III carried out a successful test launch of the Bulava...
Reuters Published November 5, 2023 Updated November 5, 2023 10:50am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Russia's new nuclear-powered submarine Imperator Alexander III carried out a successful test launch of the Bulava ballistic missile from the White Sea, Russian state news agencies reported on Sunday, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

Ukraine orders investigation into Russian attack on assault brigade

"As part of the final stage of the state testing programme, the new nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine Imperator Alexander III successfully launched a sea-based intercontinental ballistic missile Bulava from the White Sea," the agencies quoted a statement from the ministry as saying.

Bulava missile White Sea Russia nuclear submarine

Comments

1000 characters

Russia's new nuclear submarine test launches Bulava missile in White Sea

Govt decides to import urea on G2G basis

Hydel projects at LoI stage: SIFC directs PD to streamline issues, policy limits

Latex rubber threads: new customs’ values on import issued

Tax, FBR reforms: Task force concerned at reliance on indirect taxes

Israel, Hezbollah engage in clashes

Protesters oppose Biden war policy in large pro-Palestinian rally in Washington

Private TV channel’s petition: Pemra chief didn’t have validly delegated authority to approve COC recommendation: SC

Exclusion from FASTER refund system: Salt industry warns FBR of ‘consequences’

Tax against reprocessing, repacking of goods termed ‘wrong’

Read more stories