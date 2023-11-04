BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
Ravindra hits century as New Zealand pile up trouble for Pakistan

Reuters Published November 4, 2023 Updated November 4, 2023 01:39pm

BENGALURU: Rachin Ravindra hit his third century of the World Cup while captain Kane Williamson fell agonisingly short of three figures as New Zealand piled up the runs in their crucial World Cup clash against Pakistan in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Ravindra reached three figures off 88 balls with 14 fours and a six.

The 23-year-old left-hander had already made an unbeaten 123 in a convincing nine-wicket win against defending champions England and 116 in the five-run defeat to Australia.

Williamson, back in the team after breaking his thumb earlier in the tournament, fell for 95 after sharing a 180-run second wicket partnership with Ravindra.

Zaka Ashraf’s future in PCB to be decided after World Cup: PM Kakar

The skipper hit 10 fours and two sixes in his 79-ball innings but was out caught by Fakhar Zaman off Iftikhar Ahmed with the total on 248 in the 35th over.

Victory for the Kiwis will see Pakistan eliminated from the semi-final race. England, Sri Lanka, Netherlands will also see their slim hopes of making the last four end.

Comments

PT Nov 04, 2023 11:22am
Indian fining mafia has infiltrated Pakistani cricketers like the generals who have been compromised so easily!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Hwykeye Nov 04, 2023 12:31pm
Without a brainy captain team cannot win! They will be heading home soon after humiliating defeats! Paindoos have messed up Pakistan in all domains!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ash Chak Nov 04, 2023 02:18pm
401 runs! Pakistan is out of the tournament. Let the soul searching begin.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

