Pakistan defeat New Zealand by 21 runs in rain-hit World Cup clash

BENGALURU: Fakhar Zaman and captain Babar Azam starred as Pakistan pulled off a dramatic, rain-hit 21-run victory over New Zealand to stay alive at the Cricket World Cup on Saturday.

After New Zealand had piled up a mammoth 401-6, Pakistan were 160-1 in the 21st over when rain brought a stoppage.

Set a revised target of 342 off 41 overs, Zaman had moved to 126 and Azam was on 66 with their team on 200-1 in the 26th over when the rain returned, this time bringing the game to an end and Pakistan declared the winners as they were ahead of the required rate.

Pakistan and New Zealand both have eight points and remain in contention for semi-final spots with a match each left to play in the group stage.