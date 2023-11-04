BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
Pakistan defeat New Zealand by 21 runs in rain-hit World Cup clash

AFP Published November 4, 2023 Updated November 4, 2023 07:22pm

BENGALURU: Fakhar Zaman and captain Babar Azam starred as Pakistan pulled off a dramatic, rain-hit 21-run victory over New Zealand to stay alive at the Cricket World Cup on Saturday.

After New Zealand had piled up a mammoth 401-6, Pakistan were 160-1 in the 21st over when rain brought a stoppage.

World Cup not over for Pakistan, says skipper Babar Azam

Set a revised target of 342 off 41 overs, Zaman had moved to 126 and Azam was on 66 with their team on 200-1 in the 26th over when the rain returned, this time bringing the game to an end and Pakistan declared the winners as they were ahead of the required rate.

Pakistan down Bangladesh to stay alive at World Cup

Pakistan and New Zealand both have eight points and remain in contention for semi-final spots with a match each left to play in the group stage.

Comments

1000 characters
PT Nov 04, 2023 11:22am
Indian fining mafia has infiltrated Pakistani cricketers like the generals who have been compromised so easily!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Hwykeye Nov 04, 2023 12:31pm
Without a brainy captain team cannot win! They will be heading home soon after humiliating defeats! Paindoos have messed up Pakistan in all domains!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ash Chak Nov 04, 2023 02:18pm
401 runs! Pakistan is out of the tournament. Let the soul searching begin.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

