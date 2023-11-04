BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
Fakhar Zaman hits maiden World Cup century to give Pakistan hope

Reuters Published November 4, 2023 Updated November 4, 2023 04:41pm

BENGALURU: Swashbuckling opener Fakhar Zaman scored a maiden World Cup century on Saturday as Pakistan attempted to chase down New Zealand’s mammoth 401-6 to stay in the World Cup.

The 33-year-old left-hander hit a boundary followed by a six off spinner Mitchell Santner to complete his 11th hundred in his 81st one-day international.

Zaman clubbed nine sixes and six boundaries in his 63-ball hundred as Pakistan chased victory as well as boosting their net run-rate to keep alive their hopes of making the semi-finals.

World Cup not over for Pakistan, says skipper Babar Azam

Zaman was undefeated on 106 while skipper Babar Azam was 47 not out as Pakistan reached 160-1 in the 22nd over when rain halted play.

Before this match, Pakistan had three wins and four losses in seven games.

Pakistan down Bangladesh to stay alive at World Cup

Zaman played the first game of this World Cup against the Netherlands before poor form and a knee injury kept him out of the side.

He only returned in Pakistan’s last game against Bangladesh, smashing 81 in a seven-wicket victory in Kolkata.

Earlier, New Zealand made 401-6 with Rachin Ravindra hitting his third World Cup century and skipper Kane Williamson making 95.

Comments

PT Nov 04, 2023 11:22am
Indian fining mafia has infiltrated Pakistani cricketers like the generals who have been compromised so easily!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Hwykeye Nov 04, 2023 12:31pm
Without a brainy captain team cannot win! They will be heading home soon after humiliating defeats! Paindoos have messed up Pakistan in all domains!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ash Chak Nov 04, 2023 02:18pm
401 runs! Pakistan is out of the tournament. Let the soul searching begin.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

