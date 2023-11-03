BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.22%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.11%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.92%)
DFML 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.11%)
DGKC 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.86%)
FABL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.22%)
FCCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HBL 93.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.8%)
HUBC 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.14%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
MLCF 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.39%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.63%)
PIOC 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.63%)
PPL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
PRL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.41%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 53.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (4.55%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
TRG 71.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 5,361 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 18,684 Increased By 15.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Afghanistan restrict error-hit Dutch to 179 in key World Cup clash

AFP Published November 3, 2023 Updated November 3, 2023 05:28pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

LUCKNOW: Afghanistan restricted error-plagued Netherlands to 179 all out on Friday as they chased a victory which would keep them in the hunt for a World Cup semi-final place.

The Netherlands won the toss and opted to bat but were undone by seeing four of their batsmen run-out.

The Dutch recovered from seeing 39-year-old opener Wesley Barresi dismissed by spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the first over.

Max O’Dowd and Colin Ackermann put on 70 for the second wicket when a series of run-outs put them on the back foot.

O’Dowd was on 42 when he was beaten by a direct hit by Azmatullah Omarzai from fine leg.

With the score on 92-2, Ackermann (29) failed to make his ground when Ikram Alikhil whipped off the bails from a smart throw by Rashid Khan.

On the next delivery, skipper Scott Edwards swept, lost sight of the ball and as he wandered aimlessly out of his crease Alikhil ran him out without scoring.

Mohammad Nabi and teenage wrist spinner Noor Ahmad then sent back Bas de Leede and Saqib Zulfiqar with Logan van Beek dismissed thanks to a smart stumping by wicketkeeper Alikhil.

Sybrand Engelbrecht had made 58 with six fours when he became the fourth run-out of the innings, failing to beat Nabi’s throw from midwicket.

That left the Dutch on 152-8 before they went on to be bowled out after 46.3 overs.

Nabi was the pick of the bowlers with the veteran off-spinner taking 3-28.

“When the pressure is on the batsman you know they will make mistakes and bad calls. So that helped us get the four run-outs,” said Nabi.

“I am feeling good with my bowling, my experience helps us and I like to use all of that to help the youngsters in all situations.”

Afghanistan have three wins so far, over defending champions England, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Victory against the Dutch would take them to eight points, the same as Australia and New Zealand, who currently occupy two of the semi-final qualifying places.

Pakistan’s Shadab doubtful for World Cup clash with New Zealand

India have already made sure of a last-four spot with South Africa almost certain to join them.

The Dutch need to win on Friday to have any chance of keeping their campaign alive after two victories in six games.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023 Netherland vs afghanistan odi

Comments

1000 characters

Afghanistan restrict error-hit Dutch to 179 in key World Cup clash

KSE-100 makes history, settles at record-high after crossing 53,000 level

SBP, Arab Monetary Fund sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remittances

At least five killed in Dera Ismail Khan blast

Ensure elections on Feb 8, SC directs govt

Open-market: rupee continues to weaken against US dollar

Pakistan to see its first VC fund in 7 years as Sai Venture Capital looks to raise $10mn: report

Shahid Afridi meets PCB’s Zaka Ashraf, ends days-long ‘hostility’

Pakistan opens more centres at border to expedite Afghans repatriation

Aid needs in Gaza, West Bank estimated at $1.2 billion: UN

Blinken in Israel seeking ‘concrete steps’ to reduce Gaza civilian harm

Read more stories