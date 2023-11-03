BAFL 40.37 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.65%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.84%)
FABL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.23%)
FCCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
FFL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 94.61 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
HUBC 102.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.66%)
KEL 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
LOTCHEM 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.37%)
MLCF 36.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
OGDC 100.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.4%)
PAEL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PIBTL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.92%)
PIOC 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.35%)
PPL 81.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.34%)
PRL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.48%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.05%)
TPLP 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
TRG 71.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.63%)
UNITY 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.38%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 5,352 Decreased By -17 (-0.32%)
BR30 18,608 Decreased By -60.4 (-0.32%)
KSE100 53,111 Increased By 454.5 (0.86%)
KSE30 17,790 Decreased By -125.3 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Election date: SC resumes hearing

  • A three-member bench takes up several petitions to hold general elections within 90 days as stipulated by the Constitution
BR Web Desk Published 03 Nov, 2023 11:20am

The Supreme Court (SC) resumed on Friday hearing petitions to hold general elections within 90 days as stipulated by the Constitution.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Athar Minallah, is hearing petitions filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SBCA) and others seeking directives to hold general elections within 90 days as stipulated by the Constitution.

During the hearing, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan told the bench that the minutes of meeting between President Arif Alvi and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would be submitted in court shortly.

He later presented Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja’s letter regarding the election date before the bench along with the minutes of his meeting with the president.

However, the CJP objected that the president’s signatures were missing from the record presented in court.

Thursday’s hearing

On Thursday, the lawyer of the ECP told the Supreme Court that elections will be held on February 11.

ECP’s counsel, Sajeel Swati said that the process of drawing constituencies would be completed by January 29.

The CJP directed the ECP to confer with President Alvi on the poll date, and to appear before the bench on Friday with a final election date after consultation with the president.

Later, President Dr Arif Alvi and the ECP agreed to hold general elections in the country on February 8.

The President’s House confirmed the development in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“On the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja along with Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan and four members of the ECP met with President Arif Alvi at the President’s House.

“In the meeting, the date for holding the next general elections in the country was discussed. […] After a detailed discussion, the meeting unanimously agreed to hold general elections in the country on February 8, 2024,” the statement read.

Background

The ECP had earlier set the date for elections in Punjab on April 30, but then postponed them to October 8 — in Punjab as well as KPK.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed a plea in the top court against this decision.

On April 4, the SC had ordered the government and the ECP to hold elections for the Punjab assembly on May 14 but both institutions said this would not be possible due to shortage of resources, including funds and manpower.

On September 21, the ECP announced that general elections will be held in the last week of January 2024. However, it did not issue a specific date.

The commission also published the preliminary constituency lists.

According to the ECP, objections to the preliminary constituency lists will be entertained until October 26, with hearings on these objections slated to run until November 25.

The final electoral rolls are scheduled for release by November 30, and within 54 days following this publication, the election commission has outlined the election timetable.

Supreme Court ECP President Dr Arif Alvi Elections in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Election date: SC resumes hearing

Intra-day update: rupee slips further against US dollar

IMF knows full well SOEs govt’s Achilles heel

Israel says it encircles Gaza City; US to urge ‘localised’ humanitarian pauses

UAE warns against risk of regional spillover from Gaza war

Non-filers, documentation of economy: FBR shares strategy with Shamshad

Dubai’s ‘super stable’ status ensures its real estate market keeps attracting Pakistanis

‘Further sales tax’ and ‘extra sales tax’: conflicting FBR accounts cause a great deal of confusion

Illegal migrants: Blome agrees to Pakistan’s stance in meeting with Dar

General election to be held on Feb 8, 2024

Read more stories