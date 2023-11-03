KSE-100 makes history, hits all-time intra-day high

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index powered past the 53,000 level on Friday, breaching also the all-time high of 53,127.24 it hit back in May, 2017 during intra-day trading.

At around 10:45am, the benchmark index was hovering at 53,140.65, which officially made this the highest intra-day level ever achieved by the KSE-100 Index. At the time, the KSE-100 had gained 483.89 points or 0.92% during the day.

Its previous all-time high (intra-day) was 53,127.24 it hit on May 25, 2017.

The KSE-100 Index has never closed over 53,000. Its highest closing is 52,876.46, which it registered on May 24, 2017.

On Thursday, the KSE-100 Index closed higher for the fourth consecutive session, settling at 52,656.76 level, an increase of 314.12 points or 0.60%, coming on the back of robust momentum provided by the first review of the IMF’s $3 billion Stand-by-Arrangement (SBA).

Market experts said multiple factors are driving the current bullish run at the bourse.

“IMF’s acknowledgement of government measures has created a positive sentiment at the bourse,” Sana Tawfik, analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

“Moreover, the announcement of the election date by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), strong corporate results and reports pertaining to IFC’s commitment to injecting over $1.5 billion into Pakistan’s economy is driving the bullish run,” she said.

The analyst added that the momentum would continue amid a successful IMF review, which could pave the way for further inflows.

The IMF staff-level mission led by its Mission Chief, on Thursday, held a meeting with the caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar before embarking on the technical-level discussion from Friday (Nov 3).

The Finance Ministry, in a statement, said the caretaker finance minister held a meeting with IMF review mission led by IMF Chief Nathan Porter at the Finance Division.

The meeting was attended by IMF resident representative Esther Perez Ruiz, SBP Governor Jamil Ahmed, Chairman FBR, Chairman SECP, Secretary Finance, members of the IMF delegation and senior officers from the Finance Division.

At the PSX, PSMC continued to hit the upper limit and is currently sitting at Rs456.29, a massive increase from where the share was in June 2023. Additionally, index-heavy construction and oil/gas sector companies as well as OMCs were also in the green.

Market participants also hailed the development as the PSX – long under pressure due to different reasons – staged a recovery.

Topline Securities CEO Mohammed Sohail said valuations are still low even as the KSE-100 hit a record intra-day high.

“After a long period of 6.5 years, the Pakistan benchmark stock index is at an all-time high,” he said on X, formerly called Twitter.

“Don’t forget this is Index (total return) with dividends and bonuses. Valuations are still low at 4 times earnings as against PE of 12 in 2017.

“Reduction in economic and political uncertainties can take this market to a new high.”

