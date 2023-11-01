BAFL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.51%)
BOP 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.65%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.05%)
DFML 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
DGKC 54.12 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.78%)
FABL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FCCL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HBL 95.70 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.29%)
HUBC 103.50 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.98%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 36.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
OGDC 102.39 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.88%)
PAEL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.14%)
PIBTL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.28%)
PIOC 104.65 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.21%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
PRL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.78%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 52.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.59%)
SSGC 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.61%)
TPLP 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
TRG 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-3.1%)
UNITY 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 5,341 Increased By 53.3 (1.01%)
BR30 18,502 Increased By 239.5 (1.31%)
KSE100 52,364 Increased By 443.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 17,923 Increased By 140.8 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan’s Fakhar has no regrets over missed hundred

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2023 11:03am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

KOLKATA: Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has no regrets about missing out on a World Cup hundred, for he knows how important it was to try and boost their net run-rate in Tuesday’s comprehensive win against Bangladesh.

Pakistan began their campaign with back-to-back wins but went into the match at the Eden Gardens with their semi-final hopes hanging in balance after four defeats in a row.

They beat Bangladesh by seven wickets, and chased down the victory target with 17.3 overs to spare in a major boost to their net run-rate, which could come in handy when separating teams level on points.

Fakhar led Pakistan’s chase with a freewheeling 81, which earned him player-of-the-match award, but fell short of a hundred trying to wrap up their chase early.

“The situation we were in at that moment, we were looking to chase it in 28-29 overs,” the 33-year-old, whose form and knee injury kept him out Pakistan’s first five matches, told reporters.

“So that’s why I was just going (after the bowlers). “Otherwise, it was very easy for me to get to the 100 after 50. But our goal was to achieve the target within 29-30 overs.”

Pakistan down Bangladesh to stay alive at World Cup

Pakistan are currently fifth in the table, level on six points with Afghanistan, who have played one game fewer, while Bangladesh became the first team to bow out of the tournament.

Sri Lanka and the Netherlands can also join them in a mid-table logjam should both win their next games.

Fakhar said the mood was upbeat in the dressing room despite the uncertainty around the 1992 champions making the last four in the showpiece 50-overs tournament.

“In the World Cup, each win gives you confidence and we were waiting for this win. “We are in the ifs-and-buts (zone) right now - but we will try to win both the remaining matches with good run rates.

“Our target is the semi-final and we will try for that.” Pakistan face 2019 runners-up New Zealand and holders England in their remaining group matches.

Fakhar Zaman Eden Gardens ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023 PAKISTAN VS BANGLADESH ODI

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan’s Fakhar has no regrets over missed hundred

Inter-bank: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Higher markup payments will continue to pose big challenges: MoF

SPCo, WAFI Energy execute SPA for acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

Funding PIA termed ‘challenging’ due to IMF programme

Rs66bn more than target: Jul-Oct provisional collection stands at Rs2.748trn

Hike comes into effect from July: Rs65bn financial impact also added to gas tariff raise: govt

Exchange companies: SBP gives NOC to Faysal Bank Limited

JPCL prepares four options for ‘exit strategy’

Deals on import of over 1.3MMTs of wheat sealed

PM optimistic about SBA tranche prospects

Read more stories