BAFL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.51%)
BOP 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.65%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.05%)
DFML 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
DGKC 54.12 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.78%)
FABL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FCCL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HBL 95.70 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.29%)
HUBC 103.50 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.98%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 36.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
OGDC 102.39 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.88%)
PAEL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.14%)
PIBTL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.28%)
PIOC 104.65 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.21%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
PRL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.78%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 52.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.59%)
SSGC 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.61%)
TPLP 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
TRG 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-3.1%)
UNITY 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 5,341 Increased By 53.3 (1.01%)
BR30 18,502 Increased By 239.5 (1.31%)
KSE100 52,364 Increased By 443.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 17,923 Increased By 140.8 (0.79%)
Brecorder
Nov 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei jumps after dovish shift in BOJ policy

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2023 09:55am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average traded sharply higher on Wednesday as investors scooped up stocks after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) adopted a dovish monetary policy stance a day earlier.

The Nikkei was up 2% to 31,475.62 by the midday break, while the broader Topix advanced 2.15% to 2,391.13.

“Investors who braced for a hawkish shift in the BOJ’s policy were relieved and bought back stocks to cover their short positions,” said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager of the research department at Tachibana Securities.

“The BOJ said it would patiently maintain its ultra-loose policy, which is a sharp contrast to the US Federal Reserve, which tries to contain inflation with monetary tightening.”

The BOJ on Tuesday further loosened its grip on long-term interest rates by tweaking its bond yield control policy again, but it kept ultra-low interest rates steady.

An overnight strong finish on Wall street and robust outlook for domestic corporates has also boosted risk appetite, strategists said.

Toyota Motor rose 4.38% ahead of an announcement of its outlook later in the day.

Tokyo shares rebound as BoJ tweaks yield policy

Its autoparts affiliates Denso and Aisin both raised their annual profit forecast, raising expectations that Toyota may also lift its forecast, said Ikuo Mitsui, fund manager at Aizawa Securities.

All but one of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes rose, with the auto and autoparts sector jumping 4.07% to lead the gains.

Bucking the trend, Advantest tanked 6.79% after the chip-testing equipment maker downgraded its full-year operating profit forecast.

Bank of Japan Tokyo stocks Japan's Nikkei share

Japan’s Nikkei jumps after dovish shift in BOJ policy

