Shaheen Afridi stars as Pakistan limit Bangladesh to 204 in World Cup

KOLKATA: Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi took three wickets to help limit Bangladesh to 204 all out in a World Cup clash they need to win to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Shaheen finished with 3-23 and was ably supported by Mohammad Wasim’s 3-31.

Haris Rauf took 2-36 as Bangladesh struggled on a dry and slow Eden Gardens pitch where they folded in 45.1 overs.

Bangladesh, who won the toss and batted, only passed 200-mark thanks to a solid 70-ball 56 from Mahmudullah, 45 by Liton Das and skipper Shakib Al Hasan’s 64-ball 43.

Pakistan spearhead Shaheen reaches 100 ODI wickets

Shaheen struck with the fifth ball of his first over, trapping opener Tanzid Hasan right in front of the wicket and then saw Usama Mir clutch on to a flick off Najmul Hossain Shanto (four) in his next.

The first dismissal gave Shaheen his 100th wicket in his 51st one-day international, making him the 21st Pakistani bowler with a century of wickets.

Pace partner Haris made it 23-3 with the wicket of veteran Mushfiqur Rahim caught behind for five in the sixth over.

It took a 79-run stand between Mahmudullah and Liton to carry Bangladesh to 102 when Iftikhar Ahmed broke the stand with a soft dismissal of Liton, caught off a loose shot.

Liton hit six boundaries in his 64-ball knock.

Shaheen came back for his second spell to finish Mahmudullah’s knock, bowling him with a superb outswinger that hit the top of the off stump.

Mahmudullah’s knock had a six and six boundaries.

Shaheen joined Australian spinner Adam Zampa as the top wicket-taker at this World Cup with 16.

Shakib, who had a poor tournament with just 61 runs in five innings ahead of Tuesday’s game, mistimed a hook off Rauf and was caught by Agha Salman after hitting four boundaries.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz hit a six and a boundary to score a 30-ball 25 but Wasim removed him and then Taskin Ahmed (six) and Mustafizur Rahman (three) in successive overs as Bangladesh lost their last six wickets for 74 runs.

Pakistan made three changes from the side that lost to South Africa in Chennai, with Shadab Khan (concussion), Mohammad Nawaz and Imam-ul-Haq left out.

They were replaced by Fakhar Zaman, Mir and Agha Salman. Bangladesh brought in Towhid Hridoy for Mahedi Hasan.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 204 all out in 45.1 overs (Mahmudullah 56, Liton Das 45, Shakib Al Hasan 43; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-23, Mohammad Wasim 3-31)