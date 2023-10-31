BAFL 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.11%)
BIPL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.56%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.59%)
DFML 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.46%)
DGKC 54.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.87%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
FFL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.97%)
HBL 94.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.8%)
HUBC 100.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.33%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
OGDC 101.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1%)
PAEL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.88%)
PIOC 105.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.11%)
PPL 82.62 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.46%)
PRL 20.47 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (6.06%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 52.31 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.45%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
TRG 72.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.95%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,285 Increased By 53 (1.01%)
BR30 18,280 Increased By 139.1 (0.77%)
KSE100 51,925 Increased By 441.9 (0.86%)
KSE30 17,797 Increased By 147.2 (0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s bank shares gain on BOJ bets, chip stocks track US peers lower

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2023 10:21am

TOKYO: Japanese bank shares rallied on Tuesday amid speculation that the central bank will loosen yield curve controls later in the day, offsetting a big drop in tech stocks following declines for US peers and disappointing earnings from Panasonic.

The Topix banking index climbed 2.25% as of 10:28 local time (0128 GMT) to lead gains among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s (TSE) 33 industry groups.

The Nikkei newspaper reported overnight that the Bank of Japan will consider raising the ceiling for long-term yields from the current 1% at its policy meeting likely ending sometime around the TSE’s midday trading recess.

The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield jumped to a fresh decade high at 0.955% shortly after the market open, while the yen traded around 149.42 per dollar after reaching a nearly two-week high of 148.81 overnight.

“It feels to me personally like there’s going to be a policy tweak today” by the BOJ, said Kazuo Kamitani, an equity market strategist at Nomura Securities.

However, in the event of a hawkish shift, “I don’t expect a big swing in the long-term yield from here, as it’s already come a good way, but investors will want to confirm that,” he said.

Japan’s Topix index gained 0.43%, with an index of value shares such as banks rallying 0.65%, outpacing a 0.21% rise for growth shares, which are predominantly tech names.

Japan’s Nikkei jumps, led by rally in chip shares

The Nikkei 225 share average, with its heavy weighting for tech shares, slipped 0.18% to 30,640.89.

Chip-testing equipment manufacturer Advantest was the Nikkei’s biggest drag, shaving off 44 points with a 4.3% slide.

Chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron was next, removing 38 points with a 1.94% drop.

The US Philadelphia SE semiconductor index lost 1.3% on Monday, even as all three of Wall Street’s main indexes gained.

Panasonic was the biggest percentage decliner on the Nikkei by far, tumbling more than 9% after cutting the profit outlook at its EV battery unit.

Of the Nikkei’s 225 components, 146 rose versus 77 that fell, with two flat.

Tokyo stocks Japanese bank shares

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s bank shares gain on BOJ bets, chip stocks track US peers lower

Intra-day update: rupee declines further against US dollar

World Bank projects 1.7pc growth rate

PIA sell-off: Minister holds meeting with potential FAs

Privatisation list: Cabinet approves withdrawal of PSM

MTBs and Ijara Sukuk Rules: Cabinet approves summary regarding amendment: MoF

Federal institutions: Rs80bn set aside for debt repayment

Industrial power consumers: FD terms proposed winter package ‘vague’

Recoveries under QTA: Discos seek positive adjustment of Rs1.7 per unit

Energy projects sans Chinese IPPs: PPIB resubmits transition from LIBOR to ‘SOFR’

ECP orders removal of PS to CM Sindh

Read more stories