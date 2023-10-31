Japan’s bank shares gain on BOJ bets, chip stocks track US peers lower

TOKYO: Japanese bank shares rallied on Tuesday amid speculation that the central bank will loosen yield curve controls later in the day, offsetting a big drop in tech stocks following declines for US peers and disappointing earnings from Panasonic.

The Topix banking index climbed 2.25% as of 10:28 local time (0128 GMT) to lead gains among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s (TSE) 33 industry groups.

The Nikkei newspaper reported overnight that the Bank of Japan will consider raising the ceiling for long-term yields from the current 1% at its policy meeting likely ending sometime around the TSE’s midday trading recess.

The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield jumped to a fresh decade high at 0.955% shortly after the market open, while the yen traded around 149.42 per dollar after reaching a nearly two-week high of 148.81 overnight.

“It feels to me personally like there’s going to be a policy tweak today” by the BOJ, said Kazuo Kamitani, an equity market strategist at Nomura Securities.

However, in the event of a hawkish shift, “I don’t expect a big swing in the long-term yield from here, as it’s already come a good way, but investors will want to confirm that,” he said.

Japan’s Topix index gained 0.43%, with an index of value shares such as banks rallying 0.65%, outpacing a 0.21% rise for growth shares, which are predominantly tech names.

Japan’s Nikkei jumps, led by rally in chip shares

The Nikkei 225 share average, with its heavy weighting for tech shares, slipped 0.18% to 30,640.89.

Chip-testing equipment manufacturer Advantest was the Nikkei’s biggest drag, shaving off 44 points with a 4.3% slide.

Chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron was next, removing 38 points with a 1.94% drop.

The US Philadelphia SE semiconductor index lost 1.3% on Monday, even as all three of Wall Street’s main indexes gained.

Panasonic was the biggest percentage decliner on the Nikkei by far, tumbling more than 9% after cutting the profit outlook at its EV battery unit.

Of the Nikkei’s 225 components, 146 rose versus 77 that fell, with two flat.