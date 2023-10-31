BAFL 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.03%)
BIPL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.56%)
BOP 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
CNERGY 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.59%)
DFML 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.46%)
DGKC 54.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.82%)
FABL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.86%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
FFL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.97%)
HBL 94.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.8%)
HUBC 100.49 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.53%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
OGDC 101.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1%)
PAEL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.88%)
PIOC 105.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
PPL 82.62 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.46%)
PRL 20.47 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (6.06%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 52.31 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.45%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
TRG 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.93%)
UNITY 23.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.06%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,289 Increased By 56.9 (1.09%)
BR30 18,283 Increased By 141.8 (0.78%)
KSE100 51,966 Increased By 482.7 (0.94%)
KSE30 17,814 Increased By 163.9 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee declines further against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281-282 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 31 Oct, 2023 11:40am

The Pakistani rupee saw a marginal decline against the US dollar as it depreciated 0.17% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 11:20am, the rupee was hovering at 281.43, a decrease of Re0.48 in the inter-bank market.

On Monday, the rupee had depreciated 0.14% to settle at 280.95 against the US dollar.

In a related development, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in line with the wider market consensus, kept the key policy rate unchanged at 22% on Monday.

“The Committee noted that headline inflation rose in September 2023 as expected. However, it is projected to decline in October and then maintain a downward trajectory, especially in the second half of the fiscal year,” it said in a press release.

Internationally, the US dollar improved 0.7% against the Japanese yen, which past the 150 per dollar threshold to hit an intraday low of 150.12. It later pared some of those losses to stand at 149.95.

Against other currencies, the greenback edged broadly higher, with the dollar index last up 0.22% at 106.39.

While the index looked set to end the month largely unchanged, analysts say the dollar remains underpinned by risks of another rate hike from the Federal Reserve, noting a still-resilient US economy.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose in Asian trade on Tuesday, after a drop of more than 3% in the previous session, as worries over supply stirred by conflict in the Middle East blunted a dismal showing of China data.

December Brent crude futures, set to expire on Tuesday, rose 36 cents, or 0.41%, to stand at $87.81 a barrel by 0305 GMT.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market Exchange rate currency rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank rupee rate interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee declines further against US dollar

World Bank projects 1.7pc growth rate

PIA sell-off: Minister holds meeting with potential FAs

Privatisation list: Cabinet approves withdrawal of PSM

MTBs and Ijara Sukuk Rules: Cabinet approves summary regarding amendment: MoF

Federal institutions: Rs80bn set aside for debt repayment

Industrial power consumers: FD terms proposed winter package ‘vague’

Recoveries under QTA: Discos seek positive adjustment of Rs1.7 per unit

Energy projects sans Chinese IPPs: PPIB resubmits transition from LIBOR to ‘SOFR’

ECP orders removal of PS to CM Sindh

Read more stories