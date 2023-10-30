BAFL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
BIPL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.96%)
BOP 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-9.17%)
CNERGY 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
DFML 15.71 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.68%)
DGKC 53.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.89%)
FABL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
FCCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
GGL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.85%)
HBL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.54%)
HUBC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.32%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
MLCF 36.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.04%)
OGDC 100.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.86%)
PAEL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.04%)
PIBTL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
PIOC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.14%)
PPL 80.64 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.56%)
PRL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.06%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.32%)
SNGP 51.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.8%)
TPLP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
TRG 75.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.81%)
UNITY 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.85%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,224 Increased By 56.8 (1.1%)
BR30 18,124 Increased By 121 (0.67%)
KSE100 51,483 Increased By 539.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 17,650 Increased By 152.8 (0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Farooqi strikes as Afghanistan dismiss Sri Lanka for 241

AFP Published October 30, 2023 Updated October 30, 2023 05:50pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PUNE: Fazalhaq Farooqi marked his return to the Afghanistan side with four wickets as Sri Lanka were dismissed for just 241 in a World Cup match in Pune on Monday.

Left-arm quick Farooqi finished with an impressive 4-34 in 10 overs, having been recalled in place of teenage leg-spinner Noor Ahmad who had taken three wickets in the win against Pakistan last time out.

Farooqi took wickets throughout the innings, while off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman kept things tight with 2-38 in 10.

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka made 46 but no other batsman managed more than skipper Kusal Mendis’ (39).

Afghanistan’s World Cup wins years in making, through ‘good times and bad’

Afghanistan, bidding for a third victory over a World Cup winner at this edition having already defeated holders England and 1992 champions Pakistan, saw captain Hashmatullah Shahidi win the toss.

Farooqi was soon into the action when he had Dimuth Karunaratne lbw on review for 15.

Nissanka, fresh from his unbeaten 77 in an eight-wicket rout of England, was in sight of his fifth fifty in six innings this World Cup.

But he was caught behind for 46, trying to cut paceman Azmatullah Omarzai, to end a 60-ball stay including five fours.

Nissanka’s exit ended a stand of 62 with Sri Lanka now 84-2 in the 19th over.

Mujeeb then struck in successive overs to leave 1996 World Cup champions Sri Lanka four wickets down.

Mendis gave his wicket away by sweeping Mujeeb straight to deep square leg, having taken 50 balls over his 39.

Sri Lanka’s 134-3 soon became 139-4 when Mujeeb had Sadeera Samarawickrama plumb lbw for 36.

Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan then marked his 100th one-day international by clean bowling Dhananjaya de Silva with a superb googly that completely deceived the batsman.

Tailender Maheesh Theekshana made a useful 29 before he was expertly yorked by Farooqi, who had Angelo Mathews well caught in the deep by Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi for 23.

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are both still in semi-final contention after each winning two of their opening five matches.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 241 in 49.3 overs overs (P Nissanka 46; Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-34) v Afghanistan

afghanistan vs sri lanka ODI ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Farooqi strikes as Afghanistan dismiss Sri Lanka for 241

SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%

Inter-bank: rupee sustains sixth successive loss against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sustains losses against US dollar

Decision to expel illegal immigrants in keeping with Pakistan’s domestic laws: FO

Air Link, Xiaomi partner for production of Xiaomi Smart TVs

Chief Selector Inzamam ul Haq resigns after ‘clash of interest’ allegations

Army officers, judges ‘fully liable’ under NAB laws: SC judge

Section 7E: Sindh High Court grants stay for TY2023 subject to 50% payment

Lotte Chemical extends plant shutdown as lower demand persists

Lucky Cement to invest Rs4bn in Lucky Core Ventures and National Resources Limited

Read more stories