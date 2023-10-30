BAFL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
BIPL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.03%)
BOP 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-9.61%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 15.71 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.68%)
DGKC 53.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.34%)
FABL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
FCCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.61%)
FFL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.75%)
HBL 93.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.38%)
HUBC 99.10 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.44%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.34%)
MLCF 36.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.06%)
OGDC 100.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.96%)
PAEL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (7.2%)
PIBTL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
PIOC 105.31 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.44%)
PPL 80.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.55%)
PRL 19.33 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.23%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.19%)
SNGP 51.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.51%)
TPLP 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
TRG 75.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.41%)
UNITY 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,222 Increased By 55.6 (1.08%)
BR30 18,158 Increased By 154.2 (0.86%)
KSE100 51,467 Increased By 523.5 (1.03%)
KSE30 17,646 Increased By 148.4 (0.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Afghanistan bowl against Sri Lanka in World Cup

AFP Published 30 Oct, 2023 02:09pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PUNE: Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka in a World Cup match at Pune on Monday.

Afghanistan, bidding for their third win this tournament against a World Cup champion, made one change to the side that thrashed Pakistan by eight wickets last time out, with paceman Fazalhaq Farooqi replacing Noor Ahmad, even though the teenage wrist-spinner took 3-49 on what was his World Cup debut.

Sri Lanka, the 1996 World Cup winners, made two changes.

Afghanistan’s World Cup wins years in making, through ‘good times and bad’

Injury replacement Dushmantha Chameera came straight into the side after fellow paceman Lahiru Kumara was ruled out of the rest of the World Cup by a thigh-muscle injury sustained during training.

Kumara took 3-35 in Sri Lanka’s eight-wicket hammering of World Cup holders England – also beaten by Afghanistan – in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Dimuth Karunaratne replaced Kusal Perera at the top of the order.

As well as their eight-wicket victories last time, both teams have also won two of their opening five group games and still have a chance of reaching the semi-finals.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wkt), Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmat Shah, Azmat Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (capt/wkt), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) and Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV Umpire: Alex Wharf (ENG)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

afghanistan vs sri lanka ODI ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Afghanistan bowl against Sri Lanka in World Cup

SBP set to announce monetary policy shortly with majority expecting ‘status quo’

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor fall against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sustains losses against US dollar

Decision to expel illegal immigrants in keeping with Pakistan’s domestic laws: FO

Lotte Chemical extends plant shutdown as lower demand persists

Lucky Cement to invest Rs4bn in Lucky Core Ventures and National Resources Limited

Exchange companies: SBP gives NOC to Habib Metropolitan Bank

Bank of Punjab considers wholly-owned Exchange Company

Oil falls more than 1% as concerns about Mideast supply ease

India vows to free its ex-navy personnel on Qatar death row

Read more stories