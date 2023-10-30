BAFL 38.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
BIPL 19.36 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.81%)
BOP 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-9.61%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 15.71 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.68%)
DGKC 53.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
FABL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
FCCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.61%)
FFL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.75%)
HBL 93.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.38%)
HUBC 99.33 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.68%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.34%)
MLCF 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.09%)
OGDC 100.31 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.17%)
PAEL 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (7.53%)
PIBTL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
PIOC 105.30 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.43%)
PPL 80.75 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.7%)
PRL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.17%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.19%)
SNGP 51.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.51%)
TPLP 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
TRG 75.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.32%)
UNITY 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,220 Increased By 53.4 (1.03%)
BR30 18,148 Increased By 144.6 (0.8%)
KSE100 51,483 Increased By 539.2 (1.06%)
KSE30 17,652 Increased By 155.1 (0.89%)
SBP set to announce monetary policy shortly with majority expecting ‘status quo’

BR Web Desk Published 30 Oct, 2023 02:51pm

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is set to announce the key policy rate shortly, with a majority of market participants expecting status quo.

The SBP is due to issue the Monetary Policy Statement through a press release.

Since the last MPC on September 14, when the MPC kept the policy rate unchanged at 22%, a number of key developments on the economic front have taken place.

The rupee has appreciated over 6%, while petrol prices have decreased around 14% as well.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation clocked in at 31.4% on a year-on-year basis in September 2023, as compared to an increase of 27.4 % in the previous month and 23.2% in September 2022, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In addition, Pakistan’s current account posted a deficit of $8 million in September 2023 as compared to the current account deficit of $360 million in the same month in 2022, on account of a slight increase in exports and decline in imports.

Foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank also declined and are currently at the $7.5 billion level.

What do analysts say?

Market experts Business Recorder reached out to earlier said they expected the central bank to hold the rate in the upcoming meeting.

“We expect the SBP to hold the policy rate at 22% in this meeting,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL), in a recent report.

“We also expect headline inflation to continue its downward trajectory in the upcoming months,” said the brokerage house, adding that the average MoM rate projected to be 1.03% until June 2024.

“These expectations are based on several factors, including reduced demand-side pressures, the stabilisation of global commodity prices, and the influence of a high base effect. This stands in contrast to the FY23, where the average headline inflation rate was higher at 29.2%,” said AHL.

It is pertinent to mention that as part of the IMF agreement, the government has committed to the Washington-based lender that it stands ready to consider further action in upcoming MPC meetings until inflation expectations are on a clear downward path.

However, despite securing a last-minute deal with the IMF, which initially provided massive relief to policymakers as well as the currency and stock markets, the economy remains engulfed with rising inflation and dwindling reserves.

