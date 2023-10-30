BAFL 38.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
BIPL 19.36 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.81%)
BOP 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-9.61%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 15.71 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.68%)
DGKC 53.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
FABL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
FCCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.61%)
FFL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.75%)
HBL 93.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.38%)
HUBC 99.33 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.68%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.34%)
MLCF 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.09%)
OGDC 100.31 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.17%)
PAEL 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (7.53%)
PIBTL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
PIOC 105.30 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.43%)
PPL 80.75 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.7%)
PRL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.17%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.19%)
SNGP 51.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.51%)
TPLP 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
TRG 75.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.32%)
UNITY 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,220 Increased By 53.4 (1.03%)
BR30 18,148 Increased By 144.6 (0.8%)
KSE100 51,483 Increased By 539.2 (1.06%)
KSE30 17,652 Increased By 155.1 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil falls more than 1% as concerns about Mideast supply ease

Reuters Published October 30, 2023 Updated October 30, 2023 02:36pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

LONDON: Oil slipped more than 1% on Monday as concern eased about the Israel-Hamas war affecting supply from the region and as investors adopted caution ahead of this week’s US Federal Reserve meeting and other indications of global economic health.

Crude had jumped 3% on Friday after Israel stepped up ground incursions into Gaza, stoking worries the conflict could expand in a region that accounts for a third of global oil output.

However, that concern was fading on Monday, analysts said.

“There is a propensity for market users in all their guises to have at least some oil length going into the weekends and when the fear of conflict spread shows no validation come the early hours of Monday mornings’ openings, that fear hedge is ordinarily unwound,” said John Evans of oil broker PVM.

Brent crude futures dropped $1.39, or 1.5%, to $89.09 a barrel by 0911 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.63, or 1.9%, at $83.91.

Oil prices up 3pc

“Despite an escalation in the Hamas-Israel war, the ground invasion was widely expected,” said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.

“The weekend playout signals no further expansion into a wider regional war, which caused a retreat in oil prices.”

On Monday, Palestinians in northern Gaza reported fierce air and artillery strikes as Israeli troops backed by tanks pressed into the enclave with a ground assault that spurred more international calls to protect civilians.

As well as the Middle East, investors are focused on the outcome of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting as well as on what earnings from the likes of tech giant Apple Inc might indicate regarding the prospects for economic slowdown.

The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged, while the central banks of Britain and Japan are also set to review their policies. China reports its October manufacturing and services PMIs this week, with investors looking out for more signs that the economy of the world’s top crude importer is stabilising.

Brent crude Oil crude oil prices WTI crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil falls more than 1% as concerns about Mideast supply ease

SBP set to announce monetary policy shortly with majority expecting ‘status quo’

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor fall against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sustains losses against US dollar

Decision to expel illegal immigrants in keeping with Pakistan’s domestic laws: FO

Lotte Chemical extends plant shutdown as lower demand persists

Lucky Cement to invest Rs4bn in Lucky Core Ventures and National Resources Limited

Exchange companies: SBP gives NOC to Habib Metropolitan Bank

Bank of Punjab considers wholly-owned Exchange Company

India vows to free its ex-navy personnel on Qatar death row

Read more stories