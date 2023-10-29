BAFL 39.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
World

Death toll from ArcelorMittal mine fire in Kazakhstan rises to 35

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2023 10:19am

The death toll from a fire at a mine owned by ArcelorMittal in Kazakhstan rose to 35 people on Sunday, and a search for 11 miners continued, the Ministry for Emergency Situations said on Sunday.

On Saturday, operator ArcelorMittal Temirtau, the local unit of Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal, said 206 of 252 people at the Kostenko mine had been evacuated after what appeared to be a methane blast.

Kazakhstan says 32 killed in ArcelorMittal mine fire

“Monitoring of the gas situation continues,” the Ministry for Emergency Situations said in a statement.

