Death toll from ArcelorMittal mine fire in Kazakhstan rises to 35

The death toll from a fire at a mine owned by ArcelorMittal in Kazakhstan rose to 35 people on Sunday, and a search for 11 miners continued, the Ministry for Emergency Situations said on Sunday.

On Saturday, operator ArcelorMittal Temirtau, the local unit of Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal, said 206 of 252 people at the Kostenko mine had been evacuated after what appeared to be a methane blast.

“Monitoring of the gas situation continues,” the Ministry for Emergency Situations said in a statement.