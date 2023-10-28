Netherlands lose early wickets against Bangladesh at World Cup

KOLKATA: Vikramjit Singh and Max O’Dowd both fell cheaply as the Netherlands were reduced to 63-3 by Bangladesh in a World Cup clash in Kolkata on Saturday.

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and batted as his side looked to recover from a World Cup record 309-run defeat by Australia.

But Singh chipped the fit-again Taskin Ahmed after making just three to Shakib Al Hasan and O’Dowd then fell for a duck when he edged Shoriful Islam to slip to leave the Netherlands 4-2 in the third over.

Cricket World Cup: Bangladesh v Netherlands head-to-head record

Wesley Barresi, 39, in his first match of the tournament, repaired some of the damage with a run-a-ball 41 before he was caught off a mistimed drive against Mustafizur Rahman in the 14th over.

Both teams have identical records of one win and four defeats from their opening five World Cup matches.