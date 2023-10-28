BAFL 39.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.35%)
BOP 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
DFML 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.94%)
DGKC 52.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.22%)
FABL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FCCL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.99%)
HBL 95.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
HUBC 96.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.19%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
OGDC 99.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.71%)
PIBTL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.24%)
PIOC 102.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.03%)
PPL 79.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.89%)
PRL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.74%)
SSGC 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 76.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.38%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.5%)
BR30 18,003 Decreased By -186.8 (-1.03%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Edwards leads from front as Netherlands held to 229 by Bangladesh

AFP Published October 28, 2023 Updated October 28, 2023 06:01pm

KOLKATA: Netherlands captain Scott Edwards made 68 as his side were held to 229 by Bangladesh in a World Cup match in Kolkata on Saturday.

Several Bangladesh bowlers took two wickets apiece at Eden Gardens, with the Netherlands in trouble at 63-4 and 107-5 after Edwards won the toss.

But Edwards shared partnerships of 44 with Bas de Leede (17) and 78 with Sybrand Engelbrecht as the Netherlands batted out their 50 overs.

Cricket World Cup: Bangladesh v Netherlands head-to-head record

Edwards won the toss and batted as the Netherlands looked to recover from a World Cup record 309-run defeat by Australia.

But Vikramjit Singh chipped the fit-again Taskin Ahmed after making just three to Shakib Al Hasan and fellow opener Max O’Dowd then fell for a duck when he edged Shoriful Islam to slip to leave the Netherlands 4-2 in the third over.

Wesley Barresi, 39, in his first match of the tournament, repaired some of the damage with a run-a-ball 41 before he was caught off a mistimed drive.

And 63-3 became 63-4 in the 15th over when Colin Ackermann (15) top-edged a sweep off Mustafizur Rahman to short fine leg.

De Leede kept the Tigers at bay before he was caught behind off an excellent delivery from paceman Taskin (2-43), fit following a shoulder injury, to leave the Netherlands 107-5.

But Edwards, whose unbeaten 78 propelled the Netherlands to a shock win over South Africa earlier in the tournament, was still there.

Tonga-born and Australia raised, but Dutch qualified through his grandmother, the 27-year-old Edwards held firm to complete a 78-ball fifty with just three fours.

He was eventually out when he spooned a catch off Mustafizur to backward point, with Engelbrecht lbw to Mahedi Hasan soon afterwards as the innings fell away.

Both teams have identical records of one win and four defeats from their opening five World Cup matches.

Brief scores: Netherlands 229 in 50 overs (S Edwards 68) v Bangladesh

Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Edwards leads from front as Netherlands held to 229 by Bangladesh

Use of RMB: Regulatory framework put in place: minister

Dues of AACL: ECC approves Rs8bn financing for PIACL

NTMP-1: World Bank not happy with progress

NEECA asks Punjab, KP to establish their EE&C agencies

General election by Jan 28, 2024?

Mickey Arthur warns of 'witch hunt' against Babar Azam, management

US diplomat, Jilani agree on ‘inclusive’ elections: State Dept

WHO out of touch with staff, health facilities in Gaza: WHO chief

US, China agree to work towards Biden-Xi meeting next month

Hamas vows 'full force' after Israel steps up Gaza ground operations

Read more stories