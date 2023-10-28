Australia edge New Zealand by five runs in World Cup thriller

DHARAMSALA: Five-time champions Australia edged out gallant New Zealand by just five runs in a high-scoring World Cup thriller on Saturday.

Australia piled up 388 all out with Travis Head top scoring with 109 and fellow opener David Warner making 81.

New Zealand battled hard with Rachin Ravindra making 116 and Jimmy Neesham supplying late fireworks with a 33-ball fifty before Lockie Ferguson tried and failed to hit a six off the last ball leaving the Kiwis stranded on 383-9.