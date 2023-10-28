BAFL 39.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
New Zealand win toss, bowl first against Australia in World Cup

AFP Published 28 Oct, 2023 10:45am
DHARAMSALA: New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl first in their World Cup clash with five-time champions Australia on Saturday.

The Black Caps, runners-up at the last two World Cups, are well-placed to reach the semi-finals with four wins from five games.

They have made one change from the side which suffered their only loss so far to India at the same Himalayan venue last week.

Jimmy Neesham comes in to replace Mark Chapman, who has a calf injury.

For Australia, opener Travis Head plays his first match of the World Cup after breaking his hand in South Africa on the eve of the tournament.

He replaces all-rounder Cameron Green.

Australia are currently fourth in the 10-team table with three wins and two losses.

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wkt), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (capt/wkt), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Umpires: Sharfuddoula (BAN) and Marais Erasmus (RSA)

TV Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

