Zadran, Gurbaz fifties as Afghanistan chase victory

AFP Published October 23, 2023 Updated October 23, 2023 07:14pm

CHENNAI: Opening batsmen Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit quickfire fifties as Afghanistan went in search of a shock Cricket World Cup win over neighbours Pakistan on Monday.

Chasing 283 to win, Afghanistan were 105-0 after 16 overs with Zadran having made his fifty off 54 balls with eight boundaries

‘Awesome’ Warner, Marsh star as Australia down Pakistan at World Cup

Gurbaz reached his half-century from 38 deliveries, hitting nine fours.

Clinical New Zealand rout Afghanistan at Cricket World Cup

Afghanistan came into the game with one win from four matches while 1992 champions Pakistan had lost their last two following back-to-back opening wins.

