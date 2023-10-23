Zadran, Gurbaz fifties as Afghanistan chase victory

CHENNAI: Opening batsmen Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit quickfire fifties as Afghanistan went in search of a shock Cricket World Cup win over neighbours Pakistan on Monday.

Chasing 283 to win, Afghanistan were 105-0 after 16 overs with Zadran having made his fifty off 54 balls with eight boundaries

Gurbaz reached his half-century from 38 deliveries, hitting nine fours.

Afghanistan came into the game with one win from four matches while 1992 champions Pakistan had lost their last two following back-to-back opening wins.