World

Hamas says new Israel strikes kill at least 70 in Gaza

AFP Published 23 Oct, 2023 01:35pm

GAZA STRIP: Israeli strikes on Gaza overnight and early Monday have killed at least 70 people, Hamas officials said, as the military said it had struck some 320 targets in the Palestinian enclave in 24 hours.

The Hamas-controlled government media office in the blockaded Gaza Strip said in a statement that “more than 60 were martyred in the (Israeli) raids” during the night including 17 who were killed in a single strike that hit a house in Jabaliya, in northern Gaza.

At least 10 other people were killed in new strikes on Monday morning, the media office said in a separate statement, bringing to overall toll since Sunday night to at least 70 deaths.

The Israeli military said Monday it had hit “over 320 military targets in the Gaza Strip” over the past 24 hours.

Four Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank: Palestinian health ministry

For more than two weeks, Israel has pummelled the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory with air strikes, following a cross-border attack launched by the armed group on October 7.

The violence has left at least 1,400 people dead in Israel, according to official figures.

The bombing campaign has killed more than 4,650 Palestinians, mainly civilians including at least 1,873 children, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Between 200 and 300 people have been killed each day in the besieged territory, according to government tolls.

Amid the campaign, tens of thousands of Israeli troops are gathered along the enclave’s borders for a widely anticipated ground invasion.

The military said Sunday that one soldier was killed and three others wounded during a tank operation inside Gaza.

Israel bombards Gaza, Lebanon as Netanyahu convenes war cabinet

Israel has warned more than one million residents in northern Gaza to move south for their safety, and the United Nations says more than half of the territory’s 2.4-million population is now displaced.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians are believed to remain in and around Gaza City in the north, unwilling or unable to leave.

